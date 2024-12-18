AMS 2025

US Air Force Leverages 3D Printing for MQ-9 Maintenance Training

08:30 am by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America
AM Research Military

Share this Article

At Creech Air Force Base (AFB) in Indian Springs, Nevada, the 432nd Wing is responsible for operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in missions ranging from reconnaissance to surveillance to attack. The 432nd Maintenance Group has recently started to see benefits from the incorporation of additive manufacturing (AM) into the operations of the MQ-9 Air Force Engineering and Technical Services (AFETS) team, made up of civilian personnel responsible for maintenance work on the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper.

The MQ-9 AFETS supervisor, Kennon Nichols, along with 432nd Maintenance Group commander Colonel Joseph Deporter, secured funding for two 3D printers to set up the new lab. Despite the relatively minimal initial investment, the AFETS team and the 432nd Maintenance Group have already begun to demonstrate significant improvements to the logistics underlying the work at Creech AFB.

Specifically, the AFETS team has been using the equipment to print spare training parts that are indispensable for getting new maintenance workers up to speed on the MQ-9 MRO protocol. This not only addresses part shortages that had been hampering training efforts at the base, but also drastically lowers the cost of the end-use parts.

In a press release, Remington Young, an MQ-9 AFETS airframe propulsion and generation equipment specialist who serves as an instructor at the lab, said, “It’s a funny story, given that my first 3D printer was from my wife for Christmas in 2016. Now we are printing military training equipment. This tech equips our Airmen with practical skills, saves lives and takes what was a $10,000 part in the past and allows it to be printed at high-speed for $15.”

Eric Pavelka, an MQ-9 Avionics senior equipment specialist, said, “There are a lot of rules when it comes to money and what we’re actually able to purchase, but we all came to the consensus of a legitimate need for printers because we could see the added benefits that it would provide for all of our training. We researched, found some suitable items, and then I coordinated with the MXG Resource Advisor.”

The printing of training aids for the military is an often overlooked application, but because these tools represent such a niche market, they could be an ideal starting point — for both the DoD and its suppliers — for getting on-base AM programs off the ground. The work at Creech AFB is reminiscent of a story from a couple of years ago, involving the Maine Air National Guard’s use of Essentium printers to produce outboard aileron balance tab replicas for training purposes.

The beauty of this class of applications is that it fulfills a multiplicity of functions at once: in addition to enhancing the training operations of maintenance workers, it also serves to familiarize both civilian and military personnel with advanced manufacturing processes. Further, it enables the personnel responsible for the AM programs to play an active role in managing the finances of DoD MRO.

Finally, one curious thing about this story is that if you zoom in on the images of the printers the AFETS team is using, they appear to be made by Bambu Lab. With the incoming Trump administration already on high alert concerning Chinese products in US strategic supply chains, it is hard to imagine there won’t be a hard “Made in USA” mandate for all future purchases of 3D printing equipment by any US government entity, and especially those related to DoD.

Images courtesy of US Air Force/Renee Blundon

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Shapeways Buys 3D Model Community Thangs

Solukon’s New Two-Ton Cleaner Lands First Customer in AMCM

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesBusinessMetal 3D PrintingStocks

3D Printing Industry Grows 9% YoY in Q3 2024, Despite Hardware Sales Slowdown

According to its most recent “3DP/AM Market Insights: Q3 2024” report, Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) estimates that the third quarter of 2024 saw the 3D printing market reach $3.47...

08:00 am
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessEurope

Former Formlabs Exec is New Quantica CEO

Inkjet 3D printer manufacturer Quantica has appointed Stefan Hollaender as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership change marks a pivotal moment in Quantica’s evolution, with the outgoing CEO,...

December 10, 2024
3D PrintingEuropeMilitary 3D Printing

Ballistic Protection Gets a 3D Printing Upgrade at Germany’s Mehler

Mehler Protection is taking ballistic defense to the next level with PROTEC3D, a new product line that uses 3D printing to make lightweight armor components, like protective window frames, sensor...

December 9, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessEurope

Nanoscribe Finds a New Home with LAB14 After Being Sold by BICO

Nanoscribe has officially become part of the LAB14 Group after being sold by BICO for €26 million. This sale was part of BICO’s strategic plan to focus on life sciences,...

December 6, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool BOYI
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
BOYI Prototypes
Wurth
AMR Titanium Powder
3D Systems
Continuum Powders
RAPID
Small Arms Silencers
HP
FacFox
CRP Windform
AMR Military Report 2024
AMUG
EOS
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 4-6, 2025

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides