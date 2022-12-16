AMS Spring 2023

Maine Air National Guard 3D Prints Aircraft Repair Training Aids with Essentium Platform

7 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingEducationMilitary 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Essentium Inc., an Austin-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in extrusion additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, announced that the Maine Air National Guard employs the company’s High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 180 ST system to produce training aids. Specifically, Maine’s 101st Air Refueling Wing (ARW) has printed replicas of outboard aileron balance tabs in Essentium PCTG filament, used for training guardsmen to repair those critical parts.

The outboard aileron balance tab is part of an aircraft’s flight control surface, which, as the name suggests, facilitates the aircraft’s ability to stay in balance while in flight. The parts are in frequent need of repair, making familiarity with the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) process on balance tabs especially crucial for aircraft mechanics and engineers. And, as with essentially all aircraft parts these days — in both the military and civilian aerospace markets — balance tabs are in short supply, meaning there is an even shorter supply of extra parts available to be used just for training exercises.

In a press release about the Maine Air National Guard’s use of the Essentium HSE 180 ST, the company’s CEO, Blake Teipel, commented, “This valuable tool has also caught the attention of other local military components, such as the Maine Army National Guard, who began requesting similar training aids for their rotary aircraft. We’re excited that the Essentium HSE is currently being used as a cross-functional force multiplier that can shape the future of readiness across the joint force.” Master Sgt. Jason Howes explained, “You can’t put a value on having proficiently trained guardsmen. The confidence they get from putting their hands on the product, understanding what the result will look like, and gaining muscle memory is simply invaluable.”

Additionally, as the press release notes, the likelihood of destroying aircraft parts with improper repair is another factor in favor of using realistic replicas. Thus, even if there is an unexpected reversal of the shortage in aircraft parts, the use of replicas would be a much less costly option for training purposes than real balance tabs, or any other mission critical element.

Finally, the particularly ingenious aspect to producing training tools with AM is that it simultaneously accomplishes the task of two different forms of training — the other form, of course, being the training of guardsmen to use the machines that print the training aids. This is obviously applicable outside of this one area of the military, as is implied by Essentium’s CEO in the above quote. It is also applicable to more or less any other field one can think of, where employees have to be trained to repair expensive parts.

Making training aids is not a new use of AM, by any means. However, these particular use-case examples will take on new significancethe more that the AM sector faces labor shortages while it also tries to scale up. The fact that the military is at the forefront of this overlap between training exercises and advanced manufacturing, is just one of the many pieces of evidence suggesting that the future of the 3D printing labor pool, as a whole, is already largely being shaped by the armed forces.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3DPOD Episode 134: 3D Printing for New Space with Maxi Strixner, The Exploration Company

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Violins, Gantri and Simplify 5.0

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessScience & Technology

Ultimaker’s Latest Cura Update is a Huge Step Forward for User Control

Ultimaker has just announced the release of the beta version for Cura 5.0, the latest edition of its widely-used, open-source slicing software. The company revealed the new upgrade at this year’s...

April 21, 2022
3D PrintingBioprintingEditorials / Opinions

AM Investment Strategies Profile: Ultimaker

Ultimaker‘s Jos Burger will be taking part in the SmarTech – Stifel AM Investment Strategies 2021 summit on September 9, 2021. Jos is a seasoned executive who was instrumental in...

August 20, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSports

3D Printing News Briefs, August 12, 2021: Metal 3D Printing & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Aurora Labs is testing out its metal 3D printing on Australian Navy frigates, while a Silicon Valley startup is creating custom 3D printed carbon...

August 12, 2021
3D Design3D Printing

Engineer Spent Over 900 Hours Designing and 3D Printing Miniature Roller Coaster

If it ever comes up in conversation, I will freely admit that I am a total roller coaster junkie. I love them—the higher and crazier, the better. Give me inversions,...

July 23, 2021

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
ExOne
ASTM
6K SmarTech
Velo3D
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS
3d systems
FacFox
GE Additive
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides