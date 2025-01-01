AMS 2025

3D Printing: Time for a Rebrand?

January 1, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / Opinions
“3D printing” used to symbolize innovation and a promising manufacturing future—but not so much anymore. However, many governments are now striving to revive local manufacturing and bolster industrial bases. At the same time, AI and numerous startups are poised to revolutionize the manufacturing sector. Companies like Phantasma Labs are creating AI-driven software, Pulsar offers AI analytics for manufacturing and OEE, Nearfield Instruments focuses on metrology for chipmakers, and Eagle Electronics is producing cellular chips in the U.S. Tractian leverages AI for manufacturing maintenance, Haber uses AI for better decision-making, ScaleSqueeze develops software for custom manufacturing and sales, Frankenburg Technologies engages in missile manufacturing, and Eureka is innovating with custom robotics automation.

These are just a few among hundreds of firms securing funding right now. For example, YCombinator backed 47 manufacturing startups this year alone. Other venture capitalists are bullish on strengthening the industrial base, promoting friend-shoring, and supporting locally made businesses. Growing geopolitical tensions and dependency concerns about China are amplifying these efforts in Europe and the U.S. Populist leaders worldwide are leveraging local manufacturing initiatives to garner voter support. Additionally, a renewed Trump presidency could usher in tariffs that make local manufacturing more likely.

Markforged goes public at the New York Stock Exchange.

Markforged goes public at the New York Stock Exchange. Image courtesy of Markforged.

Given the heightened emphasis on AI, manufacturing, and efficiency, a wholesale rebranding strategy seems highly prudent for the 3D printing sector. For software, toolchain, post-processing, or conveyancing startups, adopting a broader perspective could unlock greater opportunities. While the additive manufacturing (AM) market is promising, it remains relatively niche, generating around $17 billion in annual revenue with approximately 1,000 industrial sites that could potentially adopt advanced automation lines, CT machines, 3D scanners, QA software, sensors, MES systems, or workflow tools. Even if this market grows by 30% annually—a somewhat optimistic projection—the scope remains constrained, particularly for scaling startups the size of Oqton.

The limitations extend beyond market size to funding dynamics. Venture capital and revenue growth in AM alone may fall short of propelling such firms to profitability. The pool of natural acquirers is also small, with companies like Stratasys and 3D Systems currently preoccupied and unlikely to pursue acquisitions right now. For startups seeking broader appeal, rebranding to emphasize AI and local manufacturing could add significant value. These areas align with larger, rapidly growing markets and are more likely to attract investor interest, government support, and media attention.

By reframing their offerings, firms that deliver software and ancillary services to the 3D printing industry could cater to a market exponentially larger than AM, encompassing digital manufacturing, reshoring, friend-shoring, industrial base development, and CNC processes. This strategic pivot would provide access to more robust growth opportunities and position companies to thrive in a broader ecosystem rather than limiting themselves to the relatively small 3D printing market.

Services and OEMs

Staff Sgt. Christopher O’Donnell (left) and Tech Sgt. Justin Platt pose with 3D-printed data port covers they designed for the F-35, Hill Air Force Base, May 19, 2023. The Airmen work at Hill’s Air Force Repair Enhancement Program, where they design time- and money-saving solutions for technical problems across the service. (Air & Space Forces Magazine photo by David Roza)

For OEMs and 3D printing service providers, adopting a broader perspective is equally compelling. While they may not attract the same level of investor enthusiasm as software or AI-driven firms, this approach could yield increased media visibility and, more crucially, a wider client base. Offering integrated services that address broader supply chain restoration or spare parts management—leveraging multiple technologies—presents a more comprehensive and less risky value proposition than focusing solely on 3D printing. In industries like oil and gas, for example, a solution centered on certification, compliance, and operational needs rather than purely technological capabilities could resonate more strongly with clients. From a de-risking perspective, that could also give one an edge.

Both is Good

Companies don’t need to make an abrupt pivot; they can instead introduce concepts and brands aligned with broader, restoration-focused strategies. By packaging industrial offerings in more expansive terms, firms can target larger opportunities in specific segments or regions while maintaining flexibility. In today’s media landscape, it’s possible to communicate effectively with multiple groups simultaneously. While maintaining overall coherence is important, experimenting with different brand concepts and strategies within the umbrella of a core brand can provide valuable insights.

Targeting underserved niches presents particularly promising opportunities. Industries like marine, specialty vehicles, and specific segments of defense lack dedicated vendors. By specializing in areas such as Coast Guard operations or MRO services for global fishing fleets, companies could establish themselves as first movers in lucrative markets. These billion-dollar opportunities remain largely untapped, making them compelling targets for firms willing to tailor their offerings and messaging to meet unique, unaddressed needs.

