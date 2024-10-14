Lumafield Showcases Ultra-Fast CT Scanning

Lumafield, a manufacturer of next generation computed tomography (CT) scanners, has launched Ultra-Fast CT, a technology aimed at reducing CT scan times by 99%. With this advancement, they hope to scan a part in as little as a tenth of a second, making X-rays much more accessible and practical for industrial production. This could be particularly significant for the additive manufacturing industry, where high part variability, differences across the build volume, and inconsistencies between runs have posed challenges. By scanning all parts, the technology could potentially enable more cost-effective and safer production through the inspection of each individual part.

Lumafield also offers a software called Voyager, which helps clients interpret and process scans. Alongside this, they provide both an inexpensive scanner and a more industrial unit. CT scanning has long been a valuable inspection tool for manufacturers. In 3D printing, specifically, it is crucial to detect cracks in parts, as well as any voids, shifts, or errors, which become more critical with the production of spinal implants and aircraft components. As the volume of 3D-printed parts grows, so does the volume of critical parts, creating bottlenecks in existing inspection and testing systems and protocols.

“Ultra-Fast CT puts you in charge of what you make without compromises or delays. It’s about making the right call instantly and taking full control of your production process. We’re not just improving inspection with CT scanning—we’re revolutionizing manufacturing,” said Lumafield CEO Eduardo Torrealba.

“At 1/10th of a second, this isn’t just an improvement in speed; it’s a fundamental shift in how we approach product design. X-ray CT has long been two slow and expensive for production use, but with Lumafield’s Ultra-Fast CT, battery manufacturers, packaging suppliers, and medical device manufacturers can finally deploy this technology at massive scales in production,” said Lumafield Co-Founder Andreas Bastian.

The costs of quality cannot rise significantly, as they would eat into margins and burden organizations with high overhead. While there is room for investment, it must be in solutions that deliver efficient processes. The appeal of Lumafield’s high-speed scan lies in its ability to enable more scans, making it possible for a single unit, occupying relatively little floor space, to handle a large volume of parts. This is especially relevant in high-end manufacturing, where floor space is costly per square meter. In environments like clean rooms or those with stringent standards, every square meter is both expensive and scarce. Therefore, higher throughput can make a substantial difference for satellite, rocket, and implant manufacturers.

Lumafield operates on a subscription model, making adoption seem quite accessible. However, those unfamiliar with X-ray technology may find it daunting due to its inherent risks. Despite this, the offering is appealing to many potential users. A challenge lies in the company’s cloud-based approach, which, combined with the subscription model, is attractive to investors. However, firms producing highly proprietary components with confidential textures may be wary of cloud storage. For some, using a cloud-based solution may be inadvisable or outright prohibited, and others may simply be too cautious to adopt it. Ironically, it’s those producing high-end, critical parts who need CT scans the most, yet they are also the ones for whom data security is paramount. A competitor or adversary could potentially glean valuable insights from such scans. Therefore, a cloud-free solution would be crucial for these users, and if Lumafield offers that option, their growth prospects in the additive manufacturing industry would be much stronger. I believe that every metal part should be subject to CT scanning, and currently, there doesn’t appear to be any other company addressing this need as effectively.

