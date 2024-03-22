Replique’s Material Hub: Transforming 3D Printing with One Click

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Services
IMTS

Share this Article

BASF-incubated spare parts service Replique is opening its 3D Printing Material Hub. This hub is accessible by confirming your email and includes 400 polymers from 25 different manufacturers. Users can search or select materials and then view their ultimate tensile strength (UTS), density, and other properties. Additionally, users can directly download the materials’ data sheets and safety data sheets. This is a valuable resource for everyone, and I hope Replique expands this to include all materials for additive manufacturing (AM) while keeping it free.

 “Replique’s Material Hub significantly accelerates the material selection process. Just recently we have searched for a material that fulfills our high flame retardancy requirements as part of a new 3D printing project. Thanks to Replique’s support we were able to find the right material fast and efficiently. This Material Hub will become a part of our daily-basis tools to help us to develop 3D printing,” said Mathilde Lepilliez, Innovation Manager at French rail company Alstom.

 “We are thrilled with the positive reception of our Material Hub during the beta phase. The public launch marks an important step in our mission to democratize access to additive manufacturing. We are committed to continuously enhancing the platform to meet the evolving needs of our users,” said Replique CEO Max Siebert.

This is true marketing, folks—not just a fluffy or bombastic press release but a useful tool that drives people to your site because of its utility. Many, particularly design engineers and materials specialists, spend a significant amount of time searching for data sheets, listing materials, comparing them, and discovering new ones. Here, I can simply select ASA and view six variants of ASA. I can also choose tensile strength, input a value, and see the corresponding materials. Additionally, there are tags for identifying biocompatible, transparent, or other types of materials. By selecting both biocompatible and transparent, I can narrow down the options significantly. With just a few clicks, I can find materials that have undergone in vitro cytotoxicity testing, can be steam sterilized, or have a specific heat deflection temperature. This tool could have saved me years.

If only other companies would create such useful tools. If Replique expands this across the industry and encompasses nearly all, or all, of the data, then there will be little motivation for others to develop a similar tool. Researchers, engineers, and others will continue to use this tool indefinitely. It is hoped, of course, that people will order parts through the portal in the selected materials as well. But as a tool providing market participants access to information, it also accelerates the deployment of products and the ordering of parts in general. It should assist entities like Replique too and generally increase the company’s utility. It could demonstrate that the company is a partner, not just seeking quick profits. And if people frequently use the tool, they’ll likely upload parts eventually to have them priced, simply because it’s convenient.

For Replique, knowing how many people are looking for PA 11 over PA 12, or if there is interest in higher temperature-resistant flexible materials, would be very valuable. The company could then tweak its portfolio or develop new products, sales, or other offerings based on what people need or lack. I truly believe this is a fantastic tool and a really smart way to approach marketing. Bravo.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

NGen Announces $100M to Boost Sustainability in Canadian Manufacturing

3D Printing Financials: Prodways Faces Headwinds, Cuts Jewelry Printers and Cristal Dental Lab for Turnaround

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing Unpeeled: 3D Printed Wood, Octopus and Fluoride Release Dental Parts

Revo Foods have released a 3D printed octopus analog made from mycoprotein with a Nutri Score A which has protein, Omega-3 and fibers. The funnily-named Kraken product was sold for...

March 20, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Tensions and Strategic Adjustments in Desktop Metal’s Earnings

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) reported its financial results for 2023, showing a year of financial recalibration. Revenues dipped compared to the previous year, yet there was an improvement in net...

March 20, 2024
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAsiaBusinessEuropeFeatured StoriesStocks

3D Printing Financials: Dissecting Nikon and SLM’s Earnings Post-Acquisition

Nikon’s (TYO: 7731) acquisition of SLM Solutions in 2023 marked a significant change for both. With this move, SLM Solutions, originally a German company listed locally in the Electronic Trading...

March 18, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStocks

Exclusive Interview: BICO’s New Bioprinting Era under Maria Forss Begins

In the dynamic landscape of life sciences, Maria Forss has taken the helm as the new CEO of BICO (STO: BICO), a name that emerged from bioprinting pioneer Cellink and...

March 14, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP March 26th Webinar
AMR Military
Velo3D
Investment Recovery Services Auction
FacFox
HP
HP
HP
Formnet Germany
Penn State
SME/RAPID
AM Energy
EOS
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Craftcloud
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides