John Kawola on BMF’s Formnext Highlights and What’s Next

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has continued to grow steadily since my last visit to its Boston headquarters. The company, known for its ultra-precise 3D printing technology, showcased new product launches, strategic expansions, and milestones in key markets at Formnext 2024, held in November in Frankfurt, Germany.

At this year’s Formnext, BMF introduced its latest progress, including new high-performance resins and the microArch D1025 printer. The resins, developed for applications ranging from high-temperature environments to biocompatible uses, have caught the attention of industries that demand precision and durability. CEO John Kawola told 3DPrint.com that the newly introduced materials have already unlocked opportunities for customers seeking solutions to tackle tougher testing requirements or specialized applications.

The microArch D1025 also stood out at Formnext. Announced earlier this year, the D1025 is part of BMF’s effort to provide customers with greater flexibility in production. Its dual-resolution capability allows users to print larger parts with a surface finish of 25 microns or switch to 10-micron resolution for super intricate details.

This allows the D1025 to handle more types of applications on one machine, which Kawola called a game-changer for many customers. He explained that while BMF’s earlier machines were great for micro-scale work, some potential customers hesitated due to slower speeds for less complex parts. The D1025 solves this by offering high precision without slowing down production, helping companies simplify workflows and work more efficiently. Early users in industries like electronics, medical devices, and connectors have said great things about its versatility and ability to scale production while keeping the precision BMF is known for.

One of the most exciting updates from BMF is the opening of the UltraThineer Lab at its Maynard, Massachusetts, headquarters. This pilot lab facility produces zirconia veneers that are just 0.08 mm thick—three times thinner than traditional veneers.

After receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in spring 2024, BMF has been working with dental labs to test and refine these ultra-thin veneers, which offer a more conservative approach to cosmetic dentistry by preserving more of the patient’s enamel.

Kawola shared that the lab is currently focused on introducing the veneers to the market and gathering feedback from labs to identify the best use cases. This pilot phase is expected to continue for the next three to six months before the company decides on a definitive strategy for scaling production in the U.S.

Beyond the U.S., the company has made significant progress in Asia. Kawola shared that BMF recently received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the country’s equivalent of the U.S. FDA, and is now commercially launching UltraThineer veneers in both China and Japan, where they are already being used in patients’ mouths.

In Japan, however, no equivalent regulatory approval is required, says Kawola, as the responsibility for dental procedures largely falls to the dentists themselves. With a dedicated lab and factory in Zhuhai, near Hong Kong, the company is ready to serve these markets with cutting-edge dental solutions.

BMF’s roots in Shenzhen, China, continue to give the company a unique advantage. As Kawola explained, China has grown from being a smaller player in the additive manufacturing industry to hosting some of the largest and most competitive companies in the field. The rise of companies like Bamboo Labs and BLT, which dominate at opposite ends of the market spectrum, points to China’s growing influence.

For BMF, maintaining a foothold in China and the U.S. has been a net positive, even amid ongoing trade tensions, says the executive: “We have managed to navigate tariffs and other challenges while leveraging our global reach to support customers across continents. We often get requests from U.S. or European customers who need support in China, and that’s something we can offer seamlessly. While trade tensions and tariffs remain a concern, we’ve developed strategies to manage these costs and ensure they don’t disrupt operations. It’s still a net positive for us to have a strong foothold in both China and the U.S.”

BMF’s strategy of targeting niche, high-value markets is paying off. The company has established a strong presence in dental applications and is exploring areas like microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip devices. Its team in San Diego is working on applications for biotechnology and organ-on-a-chip technology, while other projects, like 3D printed glaucoma stents, show how versatile its microfabrication tech can be.

Kawola compares these projects to a venture capital portfolio, acknowledging that “some will work, and some won’t. The idea is to invest in applications that demonstrate the full potential of BMF’s technology, even if not all succeed. This approach keeps our company flexible and focused on finding scalable solutions in the challenging world of 3D printing production.”

Despite a broader industry slowdown in investments, BMF remains optimistic about its future. With the rollout of the D1025, the expansion of UltraThineer veneers, and its continued push into niche markets, Kawola says the company is well-positioned to navigate the current shakeup in additive manufacturing. He believes that companies with unique value propositions and strong business models will come out on top, even amid the restructuring in the 3D printing industry.

“The industry is going through a period of consolidation and challenges, but I think the total dollars spent on additive manufacturing—machines, materials, and software—is still growing,” Kawola explained. He also noted that while the services sector, such as service bureaus, generally performs well, the market is undergoing a shakeout of technology companies—those focused on hardware, software, and materials. “There’s been a big wave of new companies over the last decade, and now we’re seeing which ones have something unique to offer and can build a sustainable business model that will thrive.”

As the demand for ultra-precise manufacturing grows, BMF’s focus on micro-scale technology helps it stand out in a competitive field. By targeting niche markets and developing its applications, the company is finding ways to handle challenges and uncover new opportunities. With its flexible machines and practical approach, BMF is carving out a steady role in the changing 3D printing industry.

