BMF Adds Four Advanced Resins for Micro 3D Printing

Ultra-high precision 3D printing solutions provider, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) recently grew the material compatibility for its microArch series 3D printers by adding four advanced options. The company, which specializes in 3D printing at the microscale for a variety of applications, including medical, dental, and electronics, has an open material system. The addition of these high-performance resins to its portfolio mean that BMF can serve even more industries, including biotechnology and aerospace, by 3D printing accurate and heat-resistant “fit-for-purpose precision parts.”

The first new material now available for the microArch platform is the production-grade 3D Systems Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB. This ultra-high temperature-resistant plastic has a Heat Deflection Temperature (HDT) of over 300°C, which makes it a great choice for extreme thermal environments. The resin also features excellent visualization properties and rigidity, long-term environmental UV and humidity stability, and no secondary thermal post-curing is needed. This material is ideal for 3D printing motor enclosures, low-pressure molding, and HVAC components using BMF’s proprietary PμSL (Projection Micro Stereolithography) technology.

“Boston Micro Fabrication’s micro-precision 3D printing technology has completely transformed how we approach connector manufacturing. Previously limited to tolerances of 5 thousandths with traditional methods, BMF allowed us to achieve tolerances of 1 to 2 thousandths, opening new possibilities for compact, high-performance connectors. Their platform also enabled us to use 3D Systems Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB material that can withstand temperatures up to 300°C, meeting the demands of standard electronic assembly processes, enhancing efficiency and allowing us to create more compact, innovative designs,” said George Glatts, the owner of Z-Axis Connector Company. “With BMF, we’ve reduced time and costs while delivering precision and performance that surpass industry standards.”

BMF itself designed two of its new microArch materials, starting with the tough and biocompatible HTF (High-Temp). This high-temperature resistant resin has HDT of 152°C, high tensile strength, and higher flexibility than other similar materials. HTF is also autoclave-sterilizable, and all of these features combine to make it a great choice for applications in demanding environments, including aerospace, biotechnology, and precision electronics.

The SR (Sacrificial Resin) material is soluble and can be used to print single-use molds for fabricating parts in other materials that are hard to print, like polyoxymethylene (POM) and polypropylene (PP). SR can be dissolved in a 5:95 solution of sodium hydroxide to distilled water, and enables more cost-effective manufacturing. In addition to single-use molds, this resin can also be used for PDMS applications and low-volume part production.

The last of the four new materials that BMF has added is another third-party option—the ceramic-filled BASF Ultracur3D 3280. Perfect for mold inserts, tooling, and wind tunnel testing, this material is easy to handle and print, thanks to low viscosity and a stable suspension. With a Young’s modulus of 10 GPa, BASF Ultracur3D 3280 features excellent stiffness, as well as a high Heat Deflection Temperature of >280°C.

“Before discovering BMF, Makuta struggled to find a cost-effective solution for prototyping due to the size and complexity of their molded parts. Traditional methods like aluminum or urethane molds often fell short in holding the required tolerances, and the expense of creating entirely new molds was prohibitive,” said Taki Yamada, Director of Business Development for Makuta. “Using BASF Ultracur3D 3280 on BMF’s microArch system, we were blown away by the impeccable finish and precision of the first 3D printed mold inserts we received. Not only were they able to reproduce intricate features flawlessly, but they also maintained the tight tolerances our projects demand.”

Each of these four materials should work very well with BMF’s microArch 3D printers. As the company’s CEO, John Kawola, told 3DPrint.com at RAPID 2024, a lot of BMF’s applications are driven by materials, which allows them to “meet customers where they’re at,” in Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky’s words. When companies like BMF add new materials to their portfolios, they’re ensuring that customers in other industries have access to the necessary tools to succeed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.