3DPOD Episode 186: Micro DLP 3D Printing with John Kawola, CEO of BMF3D

John Kawola was one of the initial employees at Zcorp, a pioneering 3D printing company known for manufacturing color parts that was eventually acquired by 3D Systems. Subsequently, Kawola rejoined the 3D printing sector to lead Ultimaker’s invasion into the US market. Not stopping there, he later assumed leadership at BMF, a company specializing in the production of micro-sized parts using digital light processing technology. BMF is carving out a niche for itself while also commercializing applications that utilize its innovative technology—a strategy that, in our opinion, should be more widely adopted.
