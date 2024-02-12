AM Energy

3DPOD Episode 186: Micro DLP 3D Printing with John Kawola, CEO of BMF3D

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingAsiaElectronicsNorth America
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

John Kawola was one of the initial employees at Zcorp, a pioneering 3D printing company known for manufacturing color parts that was eventually acquired by 3D Systems. Subsequently, Kawola rejoined the 3D printing sector to lead Ultimaker’s invasion into the US market. Not stopping there, he later assumed leadership at BMF, a company specializing in the production of micro-sized parts using digital light processing technology. BMF is carving out a niche for itself while also commercializing applications that utilize its innovative technology—a strategy that, in our opinion, should be more widely adopted.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bioprinting Ice and Fibers

3D Printed Spare Parts Come to Brazil via New Partnership

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ServicesExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesNorth America

Supply Chain Expert Weighs in 3D Printing’s Role in Resilience

Additive manufacturing (AM) experts have understood for at least a decade that the technology could prove vital for digital inventories and the production of spare parts. However, it wasn’t until...

10 hours
3D Printing3D Printing EventsExclusive InterviewsGovernmentMilitary 3D Printing

All the Moving Pieces: Nexa3D’s Chief Government Officer Elisa Teipel Explains 3D Printing’s Role in Logistics

Right as Formnext 2023 was getting started, Nexa3D announced its acquisition of Essentium, a deal that officially went through earlier this month. The two companies have hit the ground running...

February 6, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesAutomationSustainability

How Will 3D Printing Impact Supply Chain Resilience in 2024?

At the end of 2023, the Biden Administration announced the development of a task force dedicated to supply chain resilience. A month later, the Department of Defense (DoD) published its...

January 30, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAsiaBusinessElectronics

Electronics 3D Printing Company Electroninks Partners with Japan’s SAKATA INX

Electroninks, the Austin-based manufacturer of metal complex inks for electronics applications, has partnered with SAKATA INX, a Japanese company that manufactures a variety of inks, including materials for the electronics...

January 26, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
AMR Military
EOS FDR
Formnext Germany
AM Energy
FacFox
Velo3D
3DXTECH
HP
Flashforge
AMUG
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides