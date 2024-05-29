DyeMansion Launches Black Diamond Finishing Hub: AM Post-Processing as a Service

DyeMansion, a pioneer in post-processing solutions for polymer 3D printing, has announced its latest offering, the Black Diamond Finishing Hub. Essentially, the company is providing comprehensive industrial post-processing as a service through an easy-to-use online platform. Designed to enhance the quality and durability of 3D printed parts, the Black Diamond Finishing Hub focuses on key processes such as Vapor Smoothing, Blasting, and Black Coloring, primarily for PA11 and PA12 materials.

DyeMansion has already established itself as one of the few firms dedicated to post-processing of polymer 3D printed parts, primarily for selective laser sintering. However, until now, it has operated as an original equipment manufacturer. With this new solution, the company is entering the service field. The reasoning behind the decision is the ability to access more customers who may not want to invest in their own equipment off the bat. This is similar to the business models offered by many additive manufacturing (AM) service bureaus and machine makers, who introduce the technology to customers first before guiding them toward acquiring a machine for use in-house.

“The Black Diamond Finishing Hub is a finishing service for everybody who wants to have the highest quality powder bed parts that are available on the market. Since no CAPEX investment is needed to use this service, it’s the easiest way to get access to industrial finishing,” said Felix Ewald, CEO of DyeMansion. “This platform exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, enabling businesses of all sizes worldwide create products with industrial 3D printing.”

DyeMansion’s new platform offers two primary finishing options: PolyShot Surfacing (blasting), in which mechanical blasting is used to create a semi-gloss, scratch-resistant finish with soft haptic aesthetics. This is ideal for applications such as eyewear and prosthetics. Alternatively, there’s VaporFuse Surfacing (chemical smoothing) to creates a sealed, injection-mold-like finish suitable for rigid and semi-rigid plastics. This is meant for applications like pipes and midsoles, ensuring both functional and aesthetic quality.

Both processes can be combined with Black DeepDye Coloring, adding an additional layer of appeal and durability to the parts. The service offers a rapid turnaround, with a processing time of just two working days and no minimum order value. This is meant to ensure that businesses of all sizes can benefit from industrial-grade finishing without the usual barriers of high costs and long lead times.

Initially, the Black Diamond Finishing Hub will operate from DyeMansion’s facilities in Munich and Austin, with plans to expand to the firm’s global production partner network by the end of the year. Partners and resellers can leverage the platform by distributing voucher codes, and service providers have the opportunity to register and become finishing partners, further expanding the platform’s reach.

Images courtesy of DyeMansion.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.