DyeMansion Launches Black Diamond Finishing Hub: AM Post-Processing as a Service

17 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesEuropeNorth AmericaPost-processing
RAPID

Share this Article

DyeMansion, a pioneer in post-processing solutions for polymer 3D printing, has announced its latest offering, the Black Diamond Finishing Hub. Essentially, the company is providing comprehensive industrial post-processing as a service through an easy-to-use online platform. Designed to enhance the quality and durability of 3D printed parts, the Black Diamond Finishing Hub focuses on key processes such as Vapor Smoothing, Blasting, and Black Coloring, primarily for PA11 and PA12 materials.

DyeMansion has already established itself as one of the few firms dedicated to post-processing of polymer 3D printed parts, primarily for selective laser sintering. However, until now, it has operated as an original equipment manufacturer. With this new solution, the company is entering the service field. The reasoning behind the decision is the ability to access more customers who may not want to invest in their own equipment off the bat. This is similar to the business models offered by many additive manufacturing (AM) service bureaus and machine makers, who introduce the technology to customers first before guiding them toward acquiring a machine for use in-house.

“The Black Diamond Finishing Hub is a finishing service for everybody who wants to have the highest quality powder bed parts that are available on the market. Since no CAPEX investment is needed to use this service, it’s the easiest way to get access to industrial finishing,” said Felix Ewald, CEO of DyeMansion. “This platform exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, enabling businesses of all sizes worldwide create products with industrial 3D printing.”

DyeMansion’s new platform offers two primary finishing options: PolyShot Surfacing (blasting), in which mechanical blasting is used to create a semi-gloss, scratch-resistant finish with soft haptic aesthetics. This is ideal for applications such as eyewear and prosthetics. Alternatively, there’s VaporFuse Surfacing (chemical smoothing) to creates a sealed, injection-mold-like finish suitable for rigid and semi-rigid plastics. This is meant for applications like pipes and midsoles, ensuring both functional and aesthetic quality.

Both processes can be combined with Black DeepDye Coloring, adding an additional layer of appeal and durability to the parts. The service offers a rapid turnaround, with a processing time of just two working days and no minimum order value. This is meant to ensure that businesses of all sizes can benefit from industrial-grade finishing without the usual barriers of high costs and long lead times.

Initially, the Black Diamond Finishing Hub will operate from DyeMansion’s facilities in Munich and Austin, with plans to expand to the firm’s global production partner network by the end of the year. Partners and resellers can leverage the platform by distributing voucher codes, and service providers have the opportunity to register and become finishing partners, further expanding the platform’s reach.

Images courtesy of DyeMansion.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Draper Engine Hotfire is Ursa Major’s Latest Win for 3D Printed Rocket Motors

From Concrete to Coral: New Zealand to Boost Marine Life with 3D Printed Barnacles

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingNorth America

Union-Private Company Alliance to Transform Construction 3D Printing in the Pacific Northwest

Construction 3D printing pioneer Alquist 3D has forged a strategic partnership with a consortium of industry leaders, including the Cement Masons and Plasterers’ Local 528, a union based in the...

May 9, 2024
3D PrintingAnimalsOceania

Saving the New Zealand Fairy Tern: 3D Printed Eggs on Easter Sunday

In honor of Easter Sunday today, we’re bringing you a special story about 3D printed eggs, but this isn’t your typical Easter Egg piece. The Department of Conservation (DOC) in...

March 31, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing Unpeeled: 3D Printing Endangered Bird Eggs, Polymer Satellite Bus, QIDI

The New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) is using 3D printing to help protect the endangered fairy tern. The New Zealand variant is critically endangered with only about 40 of...

March 21, 2024
3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

US’s Largest Homebuilder D.R. Horton Invests in Construction 3D Printing Startup Apis Cor

Apis Cor, a manufacturer of robotic construction 3D printing technologies, has recently announced a new partnership in its journey towards evolving the global building sector. The company revealed that D.R....

March 13, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
FacFox
EOS
Formnet Germany
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
AM Energy
Formnext Chicago
Craftcloud
Colibrium
RAPID
HP Automate
AMR Military
3D Systems
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides