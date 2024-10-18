AM Ventures Firms Headmade and DyeMansion Extend Post-processing for 3D Printing Tech

Ahead of Formnext 2024, advancements from both Headmade Materials and DyeMansion, two companies backed by AM Ventures, have highlighted the growing maturity of post-processing in 3D printing. These developments showcase a concerted effort within the additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem to bridge technological gaps and accelerate the adoption of AM for industrial-scale production, just as 3D printing itself gains new capabilities.

Paving the Way for Low-cost Metal 3D Printed Parts

Last year, Headmade Materials partnered with AM Solutions and Neue Materialien Bayreuth in the AutoSmooth project to advance ColdMetalFusion (CMF) technology. CMF combines polymer powder bed fusion (PBF) with metal manufacturing, providing a new, more affordable approach to metal 3D printing. However, post-processing has been a key hurdle in making CMF scalable for mass production.

Now, the AutoSmooth project has begun generating results. AM Solutions, a Rösler company that specializes in surface finishing and post-processing technologies, has applied its 2-in-1 shot blasting technology, which combines depowdering and smoothing in a single step, to Headmade’s CMF technique.

The resulting surface finish on green parts is often of high enough quality to eliminate the need for further treatment after sintering. This system also incorporates powder recovery, enabling the reuse of unused powder and reducing material waste and costs. Additionally, a specialized part clamping system ensures the careful handling of sensitive green parts during processing, minimizing damage and improving process reliability. With this new technology, the AutoSmooth project is moving CMF technology closer to industrial-scale adoption, with a commercial launch expected by 2025.

“If we now provide the ‘missing link’ in post processing with our new development, CMF technology will take a huge leap forward,” said Dr. Till Merkel, Division Manager Technology at Rösler. “For the industry, this paves the way for cost-efficient, automated processes that will fully unlock the potential of additive mass production for metal parts and significantly reduce unit costs.”

DyeMansion and ASM: Revolutionizing Entry-Level Vapor Smoothing

DyeMansion has formed a strategic partnership with ASM GmbH to bring ASM’s VX1 vapor smoothing system to a global audience. DyeMansion, already a leader in polymer post-processing, will act as the go-to-market partner for ASM’s entry-level vapor smoothing technology. The VX1 system is designed for small and medium-sized businesses, offering an affordable, compact solution for achieving high-quality surface finishes on parts made from materials like PA11 and PA12.

This collaboration addresses a significant gap in the post-processing market, enabling companies to access professional-grade vapor smoothing without the high costs typically associated with industrial systems. In Europe, DyeMansion partners Bechtle Additive Manufacturing Deutschland GmbH and SGSolution AG already offer the VX1 system, with additional partners expected to join in the coming weeks. The system’s launch in the U.S. is scheduled for next year.

Martin Affolter, Managing Director of SGSolution AG said, “As a vendor for HP MJF printers and DyeMansion post-processing solutions, we have long been looking for a user-friendly entry-level solution for finishing components using chemical smoothing. The ASM VX1 impresses with its first-class smoothing results, compact design and environmentally friendly solvents. Coupled with the very simple operation of the VX1 and the cartridge system, which offers maximum flexibility, the system meets all our requirements and is therefore the perfect solution for getting started with chemical smoothing.”

DyeMansion and ASM are also focusing on eliminating PFAS-based solvents from post-processing for AM, making the VX1 system a potentially environmentally responsible choice for 3D printing service providers.

“The EU, the US and other industrialized nations are taking steps to further regulate the use of PFAS chemicals due to their potential to harm the environment and human health. Industrial companies in various sectors are working to eliminate PFAS from their applications. Unfortunately, vapor smoothing is still often based on the use of PFAS solvents. Considering the potential risks to people and the environment in the area of EHS, we believe this is not sustainable. This has to change,” said Felix Ewald, CEO & Co-Founder of DyeMansion.

Both Headmade Materials and DyeMansion’s recent innovations reflect AM Ventures’ strategy of fostering a connected ecosystem within the 3D printing industry. AM Ventures’ expertise extends beyond financial backing by offering its portfolio companies access to a global network of industry experts and collaborators. This approach helps companies like Headmade Materials and DyeMansion integrate their solutions across the broader AM landscape, addressing challenges like post-processing and scalability.

Through strategic investments in materials, hardware, and post-processing technologies, AM Ventures is working to accelerate the industrialization of 3D printing. By supporting both metal and polymer post-processing solutions, AM Ventures aims to fill critical gaps in the AM workflow, enabling broader adoption of 3D printing for industrial applications.

