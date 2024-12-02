AMS 2025

3DPOD 229: 3D Printing Then and Now with James Harrison, MELD Manufacturing

08:30 am by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusiness
AM Research Military

Jim Harrison is a true 3D printing veteran. Currently working at MELD Manufacturing, he has also contributed his expertise to nScrypt, Cimquest, and other notable organizations. As a co-founder of one of the world’s first service bureaus and an early pioneer in vat polymerization for medical devices, he operated one of the earliest vat polymerization printers at Pratt & Whitney. Jim’s insights and vision not only highlight the evolution of additive manufacturing but also underscore the progress made over decades in the industry.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

3DPOD

