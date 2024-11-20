HP’s New Materials, Tools, and Collaborations to Drive 3D Printing Forward at Formnext 2024

At Formnext 2024, HP unveiled several key developments aimed at advancing additive manufacturing (AM), with new materials, workflow optimization tools, and expanded metal printing capabilities. These announcements reinforce HP’s strategy of addressing challenges in scalability, cost efficiency, and sustainability in 3D printing. Alongside its innovations, HP emphasized the importance of collaboration with industry leaders to propel the adoption of 3D printing technologies.

Scaling Polymer 3D Printing with Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Solutions

One of HP’s significant announcements included the introduction of a halogen-free, flame-retardant polymer, HP 3D HR PA12 FR. Developed in collaboration with Evonik, the material is designed to meet the stringent safety requirements of industries like automotive, rail, and general manufacturing while addressing environmental concerns. The material offers a 50% reusability rate, enabling cost-efficient production and reducing waste. Notably, this material is produced using renewable energy.

“Our long-term partnership with Evonik is key to developing innovative solutions to continue growing the industry. This halogen-free flame-retardant polymer, which is 50% reusable, paves the way for scalable applications in consumer electronics and other sectors,” said François Minec, VP and Global Head of 3D Polymers at HP, in a press release. For a deeper dive into Evonik’s contributions to this material and other innovations, see our recent coverage of Evonik’s Formnext announcements.

HP also introduced the HP 3D Build Optimizer, an automated tool designed to enhance build efficiency and part quality in Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) systems. By re-nesting parts and leveraging proprietary insights, this tool is expected to deliver up to 20% savings in total build costs and a 21% improvement in printer utilization. The tool is slated for launch in 2025.

“With process improvements and materials like PA 12, we’ve identified potential cost-per-part reductions of up to 40% for customers. This includes increasing packing density while maintaining low refresh rates,” Minec told 3DPrint.com. “It’s not only hardware driving these savings—it’s about process optimization and teaching customers how to get the most out of their printers. We’re working to educate the market on maximizing output and minimizing costs.”

In addition, HP announced collaborations with Autodesk, Materialise, and Fabrex to integrate their tools into its ecosystem. These partnerships aim to simplify workflows by enabling seamless transitions from CAD design to production, reducing errors and improving efficiency. The Autodesk Fusion bundle will include an integrated CAD/CAM and build prep solution specifically tailored for HP’s MJF and Metal Jet technologies. Additionally, Materialise’s Magics software now integrates HP’s Lattice Library, expanding applications for MJF, while Fabrex’s AI-powered platform offers tools for build preparation, order management, and tracking, creating a streamlined experience for users.

Advancing Metal 3D Printing with New Configurations and Collaborations

On the metal printing front, HP introduced three new configurations for its Metal Jet S100 platform, designed to cater to research, low-volume production, and mass production needs. These configurations aim to lower the capital costs for entry-level adoption while maintaining high-quality output for industrial applications.

“We’re targeting distinct needs with our new SKUs—whether for material research, process development, or full-scale production. By cutting entry costs, particularly for research institutions and low-volume applications, we hope to accelerate the adoption of metal binder jetting,” said Ramon Pastor, retiring Global Head and General Manager of HP’s 3D Printing Division, in an interview with 3DPrint.com.

To support its European customers, HP announced the launch of a new Metal Jet Adoption Center in collaboration with AMES in Barcelona. This facility will provide application development and process optimization services, complementing HP’s existing center in Corvallis, Oregon.

HP is also deepening its partnership with ArcelorMittal to develop new steel powders optimized for the Metal Jet S100 platform. This collaboration aims to expand material options for industrial applications, including automotive and aerospace, and reduce the cost per part for 3D-printed steel components. HP is working with Eaton to validate innovations such as nitrogen-enhanced sintering, which improves the mechanical properties of 316L metal parts, and the S100 Powder Processing Solution, which reduces cost and improves yield in binder jetting processes.

Other Developments

At Formnext 2024, HP also introduced the Leading Minds Consortium, a collaborative initiative uniting industry leaders, including EOS, Stratasys, and Nikon, to address barriers to adoption, such as cost, expertise, and system integration. The consortium aims to make industrial-scale 3D printing more accessible across industries.

HP has partnered with Something Added to transform the footwear industry, converting the D-factory into the first additive manufacturing hub for large-scale footwear production. Using HP’s technology, this initiative aims to drive future innovations in hardware, materials, and affordable manufacturing solutions.

Leadership Changes Reflect HP’s Vision for 3D Printing

These announcements come as HP’s 3D printing division transitions under new leadership. Ramon Pastor, a driving force behind HP’s additive manufacturing initiatives, recently announced his retirement after 32 years with the company. Pastor emphasized his belief in HP’s future and the broader 3D printing market, telling us, “It’s not if [the market] will become relevant, it’s when. HP has all the assets—technology and people—to lead, but we can’t do this alone. We hope our competitors also succeed because one company cannot make it all.” For insights into Pastor’s legacy and the transition to new leadership under Alex Monino, check out our feature on Ramon Pastor’s retirement.

HP’s Formnext 2024 announcements aren’t huge new product splashes, but instead reflect the company’s pragmatic approach, which has so far allowed the printing pioneer to capture a sizable share of the market. In this case, HP is addressing key challenges in additive manufacturing—reducing costs, improving scalability, and enhancing sustainability. As the industry navigates economic challenges and works to scale adoption, HP’s strategic focus on cost-per-part efficiency and cross-industry partnerships positions it to continue playing a leadership role in the sector.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.