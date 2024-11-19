Evonik Releases New Carbon Black and Flame Retardant 3D Printing Powders

Evonik, a leader in powder bed fusion materials, is continuing its innovation streak with the release of new powders in time for Formnext. The German materials giant is introducing a carbon black powder and another material developed in collaboration with HP. These powders, INFINAM 6013 P and INFINAM 6014 P, contain carbon black, which enhances the black coloration of parts while improving UV resistance. Unlike other materials where carbon black is added during compounding, these powders are formulated to maintain their black appearance over time. In conventional materials, wear or scratches can quickly reveal underlying layers, causing the black color to fade, much like worn black jeans. For end-use applications, maintaining a consistent black color is crucial. While dyeing parts is an option, the process adds extra steps, including resurfacing and dyeing, which can be impractical for producing large batches of uniformly black parts. Additionally, Evonik claims that these powders improve elongation in the Z direction, resulting in more isotropic parts, which is a significant advantage for functional applications. To produce powder bed fusion powders, several alternative methods are available. At high volumes, precipitation hardening processes can be used, although these are challenging to master. Alternatives such as cryogrinding are similarly complex, with only a few companies excelling in their execution. Evonik, with decades of experience in these techniques, has successfully developed powders specifically for powder bed fusion. The company’s latest innovation involves embedding carbon black directly into the material itself. This method allows for a higher concentration of carbon black within each particle, potentially improving powder flow. With more carbon black distributed throughout the particles, the resulting parts are expected to resist wear and scratches more effectively. This approach also offers safety benefits, as the embedded carbon black is less likely to become airborne, reducing the risk of inhalation-related issues.

“These properties make our carbon black powder an ideal material for producing 3D-printed items destined for use outdoors – especially in applications that need to withstand an elevated exposure to heat and light, such as those found in the aerospace and automotive industry,” said Arnim Kraatz, director of Powder Bed Fusion at Evonik.

Automotive companies favor black parts, particularly for car interiors during prototyping and subsequent production. Such materials are also well-suited for end-use components, offering significant appeal to customers. Consumer parts made with this kind of powder stand to benefit greatly, as it reduces costs while enhancing durability in real-world applications. Additionally, embedding carbon black within the material improves safety by minimizing the risk of airborne particles, making it a safer alternative to traditional methods.

Evonik has also introduced HP 3D HR PA12 FR, a fire-retardant PA 12 material developed in collaboration with HP. Fire-retardant (FR) parts are in high demand across industries such as rail, automotive, and industrial manufacturing, where safety standards require materials with flame resistance.

This new material stands out for being halogen-free, addressing widespread concerns about the environmental impact of halogenated fire-retardant materials. Additionally, it offers a reusability rate of 50%, which is notably high compared to many other FR materials. This feature not only supports sustainability but also enhances the material’s economic viability, making it an attractive choice for a wide range of applications.

“We are very excited to be introducing the new HP 3D PA12 FR, a halogen-free flame-retardant polymer enabled by Evonik. Our long-term partnership is key to developing innovative solutions to continue growing the industry. This innovative material, which is 50% reusable, enables cost-effective production of high-quality parts and is poised to be a breakthrough in 3D printing, paving the way for scalable applications in consumer electronics,” stated François Minec, VP and Global Head of 3D Polymers at HP.

“We are proud of the fruits of this successful partnership with HP Inc., as it is the latest application of an encapsulation technique enabled by Evonik’s specially pioneered precipitation method. Partnerships like these help Evonik continue to develop innovative technology that put customers at the center of our business,” said Dominic Stoerkle, head of Evonik’s High Performance Polymers’ Long Chain Polyamides.

This material is expected to see strong demand in manufacturing, automotive, rail, and general industry. Currently, companies in these sectors, particularly those involved in specialty vehicles, are scaling up production. These industries often operate in a high-mix, low-volume environment where parts typically require extensive assembly. By enabling the production of larger, more complex components, this material can reduce costs and improve manufacturing efficiency.

Available from HP, the material is designed for use with the HP Jet Fusion 5600, marking significant progress in making high-quality parts more accessible and cost-effective. For those attending Formnext, the materials can be found in Hall 12.1, Booth C39.

