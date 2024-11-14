After 32 Years, Ramon Pastor Retires from HP, Leaving 3D Printing Division Poised for Growth

After a remarkable 32 years with HP, Ramon Pastor, the company’s Global Head and General Manager for 3D Printing, has announced his retirement, scheduled for early next year. This decision marks the end of an era for both Pastor and HP’s 3D printing division, where his influence has shaped not only company strategies but also the broader additive manufacturing (AM) industry. Pastor’s career has embodied HP’s commitment to innovation and transformation, with his leadership playing a pivotal role in the company’s ambitious entry and rapid growth in the 3D printing sector. To learn more about the transition, we spoke to the division’s executive team.

A Pioneering Leader in HP’s Additive Manufacturing Journey

Pastor’s journey at HP began more than three decades ago, initially focusing on large-format printing. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, eventually managing HP’s Barcelona campus and taking on roles such as R&D Section Manager, Director of R&D, and Future Products Marketing Manager. By 2012, he had advanced to Vice President and General Manager of Large Format Printing, a position that set the stage for HP’s entry into 3D printing. His leadership continued as he became Global Head of the entire 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing division, where he steered HP’s AM strategy, oversaw product innovations, and cultivated partnerships that positioned HP as a market leader.

Reflecting on his decision, Pastor described his tenure as “a lifetime,” sharing that he is ready to explore new personal experiences. “I’m 57 now, and I think I want to do something different with my life,” he stated, emphasizing that his departure is unrelated to HP’s strategic direction or current market position.

Pastor has made it clear that his departure is not due to a lack of confidence in HP or the AM industry. Despite global economic pressures, he remains optimistic about the future of HP’s 3D printing division and the broader sector. “I firmly believe that there is a big future for us and, in particular, for HP,” Pastor remarked, underscoring his faith in HP’s technological assets and skilled workforce. He expressed hope that HP’s competitors would also succeed, as the growth of the entire ecosystem is essential for long-term success. “Only one company cannot make it all,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of collective growth across the industry.

Transition in Leadership: Monino Steps in for Baveja

The leadership transition at HP’s 3D printing division reflects a carefully planned continuity of vision. Another HP fixture, Alex Monino, recently assumed the role of President of Personalization and 3D Printing, succeeding Savi Baveja, who had focused on production scalability and customer-centric solutions, particularly in metal AM. Some of the latest initiatives, including the development of HP’s Metal Jet S100 system and the establishment of the Metal Jet Adoption Center in Corvallis, Oregon, were designed to support the growth of HP’s metal printing ecosystem.

Monino, who has worked closely with Pastor since HP’s initial steps into 3D printing in 2013, brings a strong blend of historical insight and strategic foresight to his new role. Committed to continuing the strategic direction that Baveja set, Monino highlighted the resilience and adaptability required to sustain growth in a challenging economic climate. “Even in abnormal times for the industry as a whole, there are always also opportunities,” he remarked, underscoring his optimism for HP’s future. Monino’s leadership promises a steady evolution for HP, as he aims to balance operational stability with the agility needed to lead in the currently unstable sector.

Navigating Economic Pressures with Innovation

Pastor’s departure comes at a challenging time for the AM sector, with macroeconomic conditions placing pressure on growth. High interest rates and a cautious investment climate have led many companies to delay capital-intensive projects, affecting the pace of adoption within AM. Yet, the HP executives remain optimistic, believing that as global conditions stabilize, the industry will experience renewed demand.

Minec added that HP’s strategy of focusing on cost-per-part efficiency and material innovation positions the company to meet future demand surges. “We’re optimistic that 2025 will see a revival in capital investments,” he noted.

Uncertainty and consolidation in the AM space has sparked discussions within the industry in the past several years. Speculation about potential restructuring or spin-offs has circulated among some industry watchers, including 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels. However, Pastor’s statements suggest that his retirement is a natural progression and not part of any larger strategy shift.

Alex Monino reinforced HP’s commitment to 3D printing, emphasizing the company’s intention to continue growing its AM portfolio. Monino’s experience with Pastor has equipped him to carry on HP’s mission.

“We hope we won’t be the only ones driving recovery,” he commented, emphasizing the need for industry collaboration. This sentiment is echoed by Minec, who highlighted the reshoring trend in manufacturing.

Although reshoring has faced delays due to economic constraints, Minec noted that HP remains well-positioned to support localized production. “We are seeing encouraging signs, particularly in Mexico, where reshoring efforts are gaining traction,” he added, aligning with Pastor’s belief in a resilient AM sector supported by a robust network of partners.

While Pastor embarks on new personal ventures, his contributions to HP will remain integral to the company’s journey in 3D printing and digital manufacturing.

With Monino and Minec at the helm, HP’s 3D printing division is well-equipped to advance the strategies Pastor championed. As the industry awaits the next steps from HP, Pastor’s retirement symbolizes both an end and a beginning—a new chapter for him and an opportunity for HP to continue its ambitious journey in reshaping manufacturing through 3D printing.

