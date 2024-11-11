APWORKS Expands Scalmalloy 3D Printing with Farsoon and CNPC Partnerships

In the lead up to Formnext 2024, Airbus subsidiary APWORKS has teamed up with Farsoon Technologies and CNPC Powder to expand the production and application of Scalmalloy, APWORKS’ high-strength, corrosion-resistant aluminum-magnesium-scandium alloy. These collaborations highlight strategic moves to broaden the global reach of AM technologies, with implications for aerospace, automotive, and robotics sectors.

APWORKS has qualified the Farsoon FS422M multi-laser system for Scalmalloy production, a significant milestone for the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM). With a large build volume, the FS422M platform is meant to bring scalable, repeatable results to industries that demand robust, lightweight components. Scalmalloy, originally developed by Airbus, is known for its unique strength-to-weight ratio, making it ideal for structural and load-bearing parts in aerospace and automotive applications.

“Qualifying the Farsoon FS422M for Scalmalloy represents a significant milestone,” said Jon Meyer, CEO at APWORKS. “This achievement enables us to deliver even greater value to our customers through higher rate of production, and also allows us to produce larger size parts. We have been impressed by the mechanical properties achieved on the Farsoon system which are consistently in the upper quartile of the tensile strength we have seen across the many different powder bed fusion systems we have qualified Scalmalloy on.”

Farsoon, one of China’s leading AM firms, has been a supplier to Airbus since 2017, providing powder bed fusion (PBF) systems designed for scalable, high-precision metal printing. This collaboration has facilitated the development and deployment of innovative multi-laser machines, which meet the exacting standards required for aerospace components. Farsoon’s technological advances, including a 16-laser PBF model and a “continuous” 12-laser system, have supported Airbus and other aerospace clients by enabling efficient, repeatable production at scale, vital for meeting the growing demand for lightweight, high-strength parts in China and beyond.

In tandem with the FS422M qualification, APWORKS has also entered a strategic alliance with CNPC Powder, based in Vancouver, Canada, to manufacture and commercialize Scalmalloy. This partnership is set to improve Scalmalloy’s availability and economic viability, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality powder for demanding applications.

“We are excited about this agreement with APWorks and an impressive milestone for the company to expand our portfolio and production line with the manufacturing of an important material such as Scalmalloy,” stated Kathy Liu, General Manager of CNPC Powder. “We are also prepared for possible future joint development of new Scalmalloy formulations.”

For Canada, the partnership underscores growing opportunities in the AM sector, which has received federal support through initiatives like the Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster. Despite its relatively small footprint, Canada’s AM market is evolving, bolstered by the government’s focus on resilience in domestic manufacturing and supply chains. The Canadian market, while modest compared to leading AM regions, is attracting investments aimed at bridging the technology gap.

Thanks to its abundant supply of natural resources, the country has become key for metal powder producers in 3D printing. Among the most notable is GE’s Advanced Powders & Coatings (AP&C). In addition to AP&C, there’s Tekna, based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, which produces spherical powders used not only in AM but also in other advanced applications such as coatings and battery technologies. Another notable Canadian firm, Equispheres, headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, closed a C$20 million Series B financing round, led by automotive production firm Martinrea International Inc. earlier this year.

Whereas the qualification with Farsoon is more illustrative of a continued partnership and Airbus’s growth in China, the CNPC deal is reflective of the growing sophistication and evolution of the metal 3D printing powder market. As a specialized material, Scalmalloy represents the use of AM in specific, critical applications. The fact that it will be produced in North America signifies the overall maturity of metal 3D printing in general and in Canada.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.