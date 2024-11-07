3devo’s Filament Maker TWO Advances Custom 3D Printing Filament Production

The Dutch firm 3devo has been producing compact filament makers for several years, establishing their devices as mainstays for polymer and filament companies worldwide. The 3devo machines enable these companies to create small, innovative batches of filament for testing, research, and development. I’ve used them to make PLA mixed with seashell filament, as well as flax- and hemp-reinforced filament. The systems work well, are user-friendly, and come equipped with a grinder, allowing users to grind up old prints or polymer components.

The Utrecht-based firm has released a new filament maker, the Filament Maker TWO. This machine features a redesigned extrusion setup that increases torque by 300%, enabling the extrusion of spools up to three kilograms. A new gearbox, combined with improved stepper motors, ensures greater consistency. The filament is automatically tensioned, and the extruder screw, now extended to 50mm, includes a longer melt zone with four melt zones overall, enhancing dimensional tolerance. Made from a high-chromium molybdenum steel alloy, the screw is designed for durability. The puller adapts to both flexible and rigid materials, while a three-axis camera monitors extrusion, measuring ovality and dimensional tolerance with 25 measurements per second. Calibration is partially automated, with sensors and cameras providing real-time adjustments.

The firm reports that the machine’s accuracy can reach up to ten microns. It now features a touchscreen with more user-friendly menus, and the setup has been enhanced for stability, ensuring consistent extrusion at precise temperatures. Maintenance has been simplified, making it easier to remove the screw and nozzle. Additionally, the machine includes an API, allowing integration with external software.

“The Filament Maker TWO is designed to enable faster research and development processes, allowing our customers (we actually consider them partners) to produce high-quality filament that exactly suits their needs,” said Louis Rinaldo, a Materials Specialist at 3devo.

The company goes on to say, ¨The Filament Maker TWO addresses the need for stability, efficiency, and customization in filament extrusion. With the goal of making a tangible impact in the world of plastic recycling and filament extrusion, 3devo’s latest machine promises to bring even more materials projects to success.¨

The device also features advanced data logging and has been tested with materials such as PLA, ABS, PC, PS, PETG, TPU, TPE, PPS, PVA, PE, PET, PA6, PA12, PA66, PEEK, PEKK, other PAEK family materials, PEI, PSU, PES, PTFE, and PVD. Weighing 42 kg, it accommodates up to 2.6 L in its hopper, and its nozzle can reach temperatures of up to 450°C. Priced at €16,995, it is also available for monthly rental.

As a 3devo enthusiast, I can only hope they’ll let me try one of these someday. The company consistently produces high-quality machines that perform as promised, and this model seems thoughtfully designed for those experimenting with filament or polymers for 3D printing. For companies aiming to develop unique formulations or large polymer firms, this appears to be the go-to device.

I’d love to see more universities and research institutes use filament makers to foster experimentation, such as creating custom filaments from recycled water bottles and other waste materials. It would also be exciting to see service bureaus reduce their environmental impact by recycling support structures, powder bed fusion waste, and more. Services could even develop proprietary materials to stand out in the market, potentially enhancing client success through custom solutions. With a production rate of one kilogram of filament per hour, the TWO could enable many print farms and service providers to produce specialized, cost-effective filaments for specific applications. 3devo’s innovations offer vast potential, and I hope to see more people tapping into the creative possibilities of these devices.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.