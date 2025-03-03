3DPOD 243: Volumetric 3D Printing with Xolo CCO, Stephan Kuehr

March 3, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBioprintingEuropeMedical 3D Printing
Stephan Kuehr began his career at 3YOURMIND before joining the volumetric 3D printing firm Xolo. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we discuss Xolo, its technology, volumetric 3D printing, bioprinting, and the company’s market approach. We also explore its collaborations with academics and the development of applications for its technology. Additionally, Stephan shares insights on the state of the 3D printing industry, as well as advice on building and growing a successful startup.

