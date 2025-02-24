3DPOD 242: Additive Manufacturing Then and Now with Andrew Graves, Stratasys

Andrew Graves began his career as a Design Engineer before joining 3D Systems in 1990. After pioneering stereolithography in the UK for F1 teams and aerospace firms, he helped establish a 3D printing service. In 2012, he joined Stratasys, later working at DSM before returning to Stratasys to oversee the Neo line of 3D printers. With a broad perspective and deep expertise in additive manufacturing, Andrew shares fascinating anecdotes, little-known early examples of 3D printing, and insightful perspectives on the future of the industry on this episode of the 3DPOD.
