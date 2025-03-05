Nikon’s AM Expansion from California to Japan and Beyond: CEO Hamid Zarringhalam Weighs in

As we recently argued in a 3DPrint.com PRO article, Nikon Advanced Manufacturing has quickly gone from a prominent player in the metal additive manufacturing (AM) sector to become one of, if not the, partner of choice for metal 3D printing in defense. Highlighting its rapid growth, the company opened the doors to AM facilities in Long Beach and Japan within the first two months of 2025. To further understand what its trajectory looks like, 3DPrint.com spoke to Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing.

Sewing AM Roots in Long Beach

On January 14, 2025, Nikon officially launched its state-of-the-art AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California to serve as a cornerstone for the company’s efforts to advance industrial-scale AM, particularly within the defense sector.

“This facility was under construction for three years,” noted Zarringhalam. “It represents a significant investment, but now that it is fully operational, it is accelerating our customers’ and partners’ journeys toward AM adoption. It brings together our capabilities in a single, secured environment, allowing us to collaborate closely with defense and aerospace stakeholders.”

Zarringhalam emphasized the importance of security in facilitating partnerships with the defense industrial base. The Long Beach site, he explained, is designed to not only showcase Nikon’s technologies but also to support critical projects that require heightened confidentiality and regulatory compliance.

Nikon’s Strategic Investment in Japan

In parallel with its U.S. expansion, Nikon has reinforced its AM presence in Japan by opening a 922-square-meter Additive Manufacturing Technology Center in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture. This facility, similar in purpose to Long Beach, focuses on R&D, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) services, and industrial collaboration.

“Japan is, by definition, a technology and manufacturing workhorse,” Zarringhalam said. “What makes Japan unique is that while it may be a slow adopter—not because of reluctance, but because everything must work flawlessly before widespread adoption. The level of prudence and diligence that goes into this process is significant. However, once a technology is embraced, the entire industry moves in unison. That requires acceptance, collaboration, and close partnerships with customers to make it happen. I have no doubt that Japan will adopt additive manufacturing. I don’t know exactly when, but I can already see it happening.”

The Japanese facility is equipped with Nikon’s latest technologies, including the NXG XII 600 laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) system and DED platforms. These capabilities enable Nikon to address the evolving needs of the region’s aerospace, energy, and defense industries.

Shortly after the opening of the Gyoda facility, Nikon announced that it had been selected as an implementing organization for Japan’s Space Strategy Fund (SSF), with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) awarding the company a leadership role in developing AM technologies for lightweight, high-performance, and cost-effective space transportation systems.

The project aims to establish large-scale metal 3D printing for producing precision parts required in space applications. Nikon will leverage its extensive expertise, incorporating its NXG XII 600 platform, organic R&D efforts, and newly developed facilities in Japan. Not only does this complement Nikon’s space 3D printing efforts in Long Beach, which has recently been given the nickname “Space Beach,” but also its work in defense.

Nikon in Defense

With Nikon’s own history in making some of the most complex machines on the planet, like advanced lithography equipment for the semiconductor sector, the company seems like the ideal partner when it comes to delivering the most advanced metal 3D printers on the market. With more than 50 NXG XII 600 machines already in the field—many within defense programs—Nikon has a legacy and scale unmatched by any other maker of LPBF.

The inaugurations of the new facilities coincided with the addition of several key members from defense and manufacturing to the Nikon AM Synergy Board of Directors: U.S. Navy, Special Operations Command, and Air Force veteran James “Hondo” Geurts, retired Air Force Major General Brett Williams, and former Intel and Applied Materials leader Bob Bruck. These complement the advisory role of Admiral Mike Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS). Altogether, these developments represent Nikon’s increasingly deep engagement with the defense sector.

“Nikon has not traditionally been a player in the defense sector,” Zarringhalam said. “We have always been a high-technology company, supplying complex machines in industries like semiconductors, flat panel displays, and metrology, but we had not been deeply involved or well understood in the defense market. Bringing in expertise—first with Admiral Mullen and now with the three board members on the AM Synergy board—has given us a truly holistic, 360-degree view of this space. Their insights have been tremendously valuable in helping us plan and execute our strategy.”

As the AM industry continues to evolve, Nikon’s comprehensive strategy places it at the forefront of innovation and industrial adoption. With its investments in secure facilities, AI integration, and defense-focused applications, the company is positioning itself as a central player in the next phase of AM’s maturation.

“Adoption rates for metal additive manufacturing at production scale are still very low—around 2%, 3%, maybe 4%. While the industry has made significant progress in driving adoption, there is still a long way to go. A great deal of innovation is needed before AM can truly scale to its full potential.”

The exact direction that the sector will take remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to imagine a world in which Nikon doesn’t play a leading role in that direction, at least when it comes to areas of defense and space technology. What we can likely look forward to, then, is just how the sector crystallizes with Zarringhalam’s guidance.

