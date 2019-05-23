The Netherlands: 3devo to Release AIRID 3D Printing Polymer Dryer in June

Based in the Netherlands, 3devo continues on their mission to bring 3D printing accessories to the rest of the world—offering affordable, accessible products that are also high quality for users at the desktop level. Previously, they brought us the Filament Maker, featuring extrusion of custom 3D printing materials. Along with that is the SHR3D IT, another peripheral 3D printing product that offers a great service in recycling plastic into ‘graduate granulate,’ which can then be used for further fabrication—along with saving the world from more plastic trash.

Now, 3devo is presenting the AIRID Polymer Dryer, for improving 3D printing filament. According to a recent press release sent to 3DPrint.com by 3devo, the AIRID will be available June 28th. The small machine looks like a great accompaniment at the desktop for users seeking better uniformity in their resin base. As slight defects can wreak havoc on the integrity of a 3D print, AIRID is designed to dry plastic filaments before use, thus increasing their performance potential during production.

The drying process is primarily aimed at avoiding polymer hydrolysis as bubbles and holes being to appear in plastic filament, causing problems with materials and 3D printed objects that are lacking stability and strength.

“The AIRID Polymer Dryer is the last piece in our closed loop ecosystem. The user now achieves full control over every step of recycling and extrusion. Unlike a standard oven, AIRID dries batches evenly and makes extrusion even more stable and reliable for consistent filament,” said Louis Rinaldo, Materials Researcher.

Product Specs for the AIRID Polymer Dryer are as follows:

1kg / 3hrs

5 liters capacity

Polymer presets to streamline the drying process

Drying process up to 160C/320F

“Following the company’s accessible philosophy, the portable dryer is a perfect addition to a desktop extrusion system,” states the company in their press release. “The dryer has material presets to promote accuracy and intuitive display settings to easily develop a customized drying environment.”

While a wide range of different and constantly evolving hardware, software, and materials are where it’s at for fabrication of endless innovations in 3D printing, there is also a huge industry today targeting users who love to try out a variety of other gadgets that may help them perfect their products further—and especially at the desktop. Not only that, many of these more peripheral products are fun and aesthetically pleasing as well, from other products repelling moisture damage, recyclers that even turn fishing line into filament, and solutions for recycling solvent waste.

While 3D printing is an extremely creative endeavor, users tend to be hackers, makers, tinkerers, and individuals willing to take the time to perfect not only the items they are making—but also the technology and other associated products.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: 3devo]