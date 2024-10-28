TriMech Group to Distribute One Click Metal 3D Printers in North America

As the metal additive manufacturing (AM) market matures, the demand for accessible solutions is on the rise. Among those solutions are lower-cost laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) machines. Now, to further spread the adoption of these systems, private equity-backed TriMech Group will be distributing accessible LPBF printers from One Click Metal.

Expanding One Click Metal in the U.S.

One Click Metal’s BOLDSERIES is meant to be a complete solution for accessible metal 3D printing, centered around its key products: MPRINT, MPURE, and a proprietary powder cartridge system. The MPRINT system features a 200W fiber laser, a focus diameter of 70µm, and a build volume of 150mm x 150mm x 150mm. The MPUREPro unit serves as a combined unpacking and sieving station, enabling users to safely remove and recycle powder without direct contact.

A unique feature of the BOLDSERIES is its powder cartridge system, which enhances safety and ease of use by minimizing powder exposure and optimizing material handling. One Click Metal supports a variety of materials, including stainless steel, aluminum, tool steel, titanium, and nickel alloys. Additionally, its MONE digital platform offers remote monitoring and control, making it easier for operators to manage print jobs and system maintenance remotely.

“We chose One Click Metal as a partner because they have created a metal production system that is suitable and accessible for an incredibly wide range of users, including all sizes of manufacturers, as well as in education and research. We know it’s a fit for our clients who need a user-friendly, more affordable pathway into metal printing, without sacrificing anything on part quality,” said Chip Hogge, General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing at TriMech.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, TriMech Group has been offering design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions across the US, Canada, and Europe with over 35 years of industry experience. The company offers a comprehensive range of 3D printing hardware, manufacturing software, and services aimed at streamlining the entire design-to-production process. TriMech’s portfolio includes 3D printers from established brands such as Formlabs, BigRep, Ultimaker, and Stratasys, and extends to 3D scanners from Peel3D, Leica, and Creaform, as well as desktop CNC machines and waterjet cutters like Wazer and Pocket NC.

“In 2019, we began a journey to reduce the complexity of metal 3D printing,” said Gerrit Brüggemann, CEO for One Click Metal. “And today we are celebrating getting our technology into the hands of many more creative and talented people across North America. TriMech’s solid reputation among engineers and manufacturers makes them an excellent expansion partner for us.”

Private Equity’s Role in AM Consolidation

In 2022, Sentinel Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in TriMech, adding the company to its portfolio of engineering and manufacturing solutions providers. Under Sentinel’s ownership, TriMech has executed an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions and partnerships, solidifying its market position and expanding its footprint into the UK and Ireland by acquiring Solid Solutions in 2022.

Private equity’s increasing involvement in 3D printing services is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the industry. As explored in a 3DPrint.com PRO article on private equity in 3D printing service bureau consolidation, firms like Sentinel Capital Partners are actively pursuing consolidation strategies to create larger, more capable entities within the sector. The approach focuses on acquiring multiple smaller companies and merging them to achieve economies of scale and broaden service offerings. TriMech’s acquisition of Solid Solutions and its subsidiaries exemplifies this strategy, bringing together expertise and resources from both sides of the Atlantic to create a transatlantic powerhouse in the advanced design and manufacturing sectors.

The PRO article notes how private equity firms are increasingly targeting both early-stage companies with innovative potential and established businesses with proven profitability. This so-called “barbell approach” allows them to balance risk while capitalizing on technological advancements. For TriMech, this strategy has facilitated significant growth and diversification of its service portfolio. By acquiring key players like InterPRO Additive Manufacturing and Adaptive Corporation, TriMech has expanded its offerings in custom 3D printing services and advanced design solutions.

TriMech’s overall portfolio and strategy differ from other private equity-backed companies active in AM at the moment. Whereas CORE and American Industrial Partners, among others, are focused on building up sector-focused service bureaus in the U.S., TriMech vision is both more global and comprehensive.

In addition to TriMech, One Click Metal is distributed in North America by Morris Group’s Selective Additive Technologies. Because the U.S. is one of the largest markets for AM overall, it’s crucial for a German company like One Click Metal to succeed. However, the competition is increasingly fierce for accessible metal 3D printing systems, with Xact Metal and Laser Metal Innovations/Kurtz Ersa also expanding in North America. With a powerful partner in TriMech, One Click Metal could have what it needs to gain significant market share.

