One of US’s Largest Machine Tool Resellers to Offer Stratasys 3D Printing

In a key move for the additive manufacturing (AM) stalwart, Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) has announced a strategic partnership with Select Additive Technologies, a division of Morris Group, Inc., which is in turn one of the largest distributors and importers of machine tools in the U.S. While the news signals a strengthening of Stratasys’s already robust distribution network, it also represents a change in the overall strategy for the 3D printing sector.

Thanks to its parent company, Select Additive has over 80 years of experience in the metalworking industry. Morris’s AM subsidiary will offer the full line suite of Stratasys 3D polymer printers, software, and materials, offering machine tool customers a gateway into the world of polymer 3D printing.

“Select Additive has a strong relationship with its large customer base, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring the unique value of additive manufacturing to manufacturers looking for new solutions to improve efficiency and part performance,” said Brent Noonan, President, Americas Regions, Stratasys. “Polymer additive manufacturing continues to expand its impact across the manufacturing ecosystem and this partnership between two leaders in their fields will further accelerate adoption in this sector.” “Our customers look to us for more than just manufacturing technology, they depend on us to provide solutions to their biggest challenges and the opportunity to make Stratasys available to them was an easy decision,” said Greg Bebbington, Business Unit Manager, Select Additive Technologies. “Our customers are under incredible pressure to cut costs, overcome supply chain challenges and reduce their overall carbon footprint. We believe that the introduction of polymer additive manufacturing into their overall manufacturing strategy will ease those pressures.”

The news is significant for a number of reasons. For its part, Stratasys is now able to access a key demographic. The company is already recognized as having one of the strongest reseller networks in the AM industry through its long history with SOLIDWORKS providers. However, this association limited distribution primarily to CAD users and, thus, the world of design and engineering. As 3D printing shifts toward greater industrial use, it’s essential to get AM into the hands of machine tool users. This is not dissimilar from the strategy Markforged has deployed through Phillips Corporation and Würth Additive.

Select Additive is prime choice, as well. Established in 2017, the company offers Desktop Metal and One Click Metal equipment. The former complements Stratasys’s strategy to merge with Desktop Metal, while the latter sets up its polymer solutions alongside a low-cost metal powder bed fusion (PBF) line. This is interesting to note in that One Click is owned by INDEX and TRUMPF, both of which are already represented by Morris through other subsidiaries. Because neither Desktop Metal nor Stratasys sell metal PBF machines, the overlap with One Click via Morris could suggest possible avenues for partnerships in the future.

Additionally, Morris has an existing relationship with the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), on whose board Morris Chairman Lee Morris sits. AMT organizes the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), one of the largest trade shows dedicated to manufacturing. There’s no guarantee, but it’s possible that a relationship with Morris could lead to a more prominent role for Stratasys not just among Morris’s own machine tool customers but for IMTS attendees as well.

