Luxembourg’s AM 4 AM Lands €1.3M for 3D Printing Powder Push

Amid a surge in demand for high-performance metal powders for 3D printing, Luxembourg-based developer of 3D printing materials AM 4 AM closed a €1.3 million seed round to expand its production capabilities and meet the industry’s need.

The round was led by the Luxembourg Space Sector Development Fund, a government-backed initiative focused on advancing space technology, and EIT RawMaterials, a European Union-supported program promoting sustainable raw materials. In addition, Luxembourg’s Ministry of Economy supported AM 4 AM’s investment through its Young Innovative Enterprise initiative. Together, these contributions seek to tackle the shortage of high-performance metal powders in additive manufacturing (AM).

Meeting the Demand for Better Materials

The 3D printing industry’s rapid growth has boosted demand for high-performance metal powders, creating a supply gap. This shortage is particularly notable in Europe, where industries like aerospace and healthcare require high-quality metal powders with specific properties, such as titanium and nickel alloys, which are critical for high-stress applications. According to a recent study, the limited production capacity for such powders, along with the technical challenges in achieving precise powder specifications, have slowed the industry’s ability to meet current needs.

High-quality metal powder production is complex and pricey, involving technologies like plasma atomization to ensure uniform size, shape, and purity—factors essential for making sure 3D printing results are consistent and reliable. Additionally, sustainability challenges related to metal powder recycling and energy-intensive production methods have added to supply issues, making it essential to expand production. This shows how companies like AM 4 AM are helping to ease these supply challenges by investing in increased production and better quality materials.

Founded in 2019, AM 4 AM creates advanced metal powders that promise to boost 3D printing’s potential and improve the strength of final parts. Its flagship product, HiperAL, is a high-performance aluminum alloy that is one of the strongest for 3D printing. It is ideal for industries needing lightweight yet durable components, such as aerospace, automotive, and space exploration.

AM 4 AM employs a technology called cold plasma to modify metal powders. This process enhances the powders’ properties, making them more suitable for 3D printing applications. This puts AM 4 AM shoulder-to-shoulder with key competitors and industry heavyweights like GE subsidiary AP&C, which uses Advanced Plasma Atomization (APA) to produce high-quality, spherical powders. Similarly, 6K relies on its proprietary UniMelt microwave plasma technology for similarly precise powder production.

CEO Maxime Delmée, said “With this funding, AM 4 AM is entering a new phase in its development. The future infrastructures we will put in place will allow us to enhance production capacity, broaden our product portfolio, and accelerate our innovation efforts. The 3D printing market is expanding rapidly, yet there remains a shortage of suitable metal materials. With HiperAL, our high-performance aluminum, we’ve demonstrated a groundbreaking ability to provide metals with the required properties, meeting the demands of this growing sector.”

Support from Luxembourg’s Ecosystem

AM 4 AM’s growth is closely tied to Luxembourg’s supportive environment for startups and innovation. In 2022, the company participated in Fit 4 Start, an accelerator run by Luxinnovation, Luxembourg’s national innovation agency, with backing from the Ministry of Economy. Offering six months of intensive coaching, networking, and up to €150,000 in equity-free funding, Fit 4 Start equips promising tech startups to refine their business models and scale in European markets. For AM 4 AM, the program provided essential resources and mentorship, fueling its progress and expansion.

Operating out of Technoport, a well-known incubator in the town of Foetz, AM 4 AM has access to office space, technical resources, and essential support for scaling across European markets. Technoport is a central hub for tech-focused startups aiming to expand their reach. With resources like these, AM 4 AM benefits from a supportive launchpad, which is ideal for scaling its advanced materials technology for 3D printing.

Sven Baltes, Manager of Startup Relations at Luxinnovation, noted that AM 4 AM is ready for international growth, thanks to support from the Young Innovative Enterprise scheme. Offered by Luxembourg’s Ministry of Economy, this program provides co-funding for young startups that have recently secured private investment, helping them boost product development and scaling into international markets.

Investment Aligned with Space Industry Goals

The Luxembourg Space Sector Development Fund, co-managed by the Luxembourg government and satellite communications leader SES, is a key investor in this funding round. This investment aligns with the fund’s mission to boost Luxembourg’s space ecosystem through high-performance materials tailored to the specific demands of space technology.

AM 4 AM’s patented processes are designed for the 3D printing of space components where materials must be both robust and lightweight—qualities that its flagship metal powders, like HiperAL, are engineered to provide. These characteristics make AM 4 AM’s offerings well-suited for use in demanding space environments.

Through its high-quality metal powders and Luxembourg’s supportive ecosystem, AM 4 AM wants to carve out a niche in the market. Hoping to expand its infrastructure and support, this startup is looking to meet the rising demand for specialized materials in 3D printing.

