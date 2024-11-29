A Niche with Staying Power: 3D Printing’s Impact on Entertainment, EOS’s Fabian Alefeld Weighs In

In the fast-paced world of 3D printing, where scaling and volume production dominate discussions, there’s a niche that returns to the technology’s innovative roots. Fabian Alefeld, Global Director of Business Development for Additive Minds and the Additive Minds Academy at EOS, recently shared his insights on how 3D printing revolutionizes film, series, theme parks, and toys industries. While mass production often takes center stage, it’s the creativity, uniqueness, and flexibility of 3D printing that makes it a perfect fit for Hollywood and beyond.

From Screen to Reality: 3D Printing in Film

Additive manufacturing (AM) plays a significant role behind the scenes in many of today’s biggest blockbusters. From futuristic costumes in Marvel movies to bespoke props that can only be crafted using 3D printers, the film industry is capitalizing on the technology’s ability to create intricate, custom designs fast and with great detail.

One of the best examples of 3D printing’s impact on popular culture is the fully 3D printed Iron Man suit produced by EOS for the inaugural episode of Science Channel‘s Savage Builds. While not used in an actual film, the suit was a testament to how science fiction has increasingly become a reality through 3D printing. Created from titanium, the suit demonstrated the advanced capabilities of AM, plus it was bulletproof. This exposure introduced 3D printing to a wider public, sparking interest among viewers who may not know its potential.

EOS recognized the potential of 3D printing in the entertainment industry nearly a decade ago, and this vision has continued to grow. Since the Savage Builds episode, 3D printed Iron Man suits have become one of the most popular and sought-after projects among enthusiasts and makers, with many recreating their versions to share on social media. Today, these fan-made suits are a perfect example of how 3D printing enthusiasts have embraced the technology to bring comic book heroes to life, making the Iron Man suit one of the world’s most iconic 3D printed costumes.

What’s more, this connection between film and 3D printing is far from a passing trend. Alefeld says major Hollywood studios are now equipped with AM technology, and the capabilities continue to expand. Companies like LA-based SNL Creative are key players, turning fictional concepts into tangible, functional objects for movies, TV shows, and theme parks. Some of their renowned projects include creating lifelike props and costumes for high-profile films like Pacific Rim and Avengers: Endgame. However, the secretive nature of these projects means that much of this innovation remains under wraps until a movie premieres.

Other industry leaders like Weta Workshop in New Zealand have collaborated with Hollywood for years, using 3D printing to create intricate props and visual effects for films like The Lord of the Rings series and Avatar. Similarly, companies like Legacy Effects, which contributed to the Iron Man films and Jurassic World, adopted 3D printing to streamline the creation of complex costumes and animatronics. These studios are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, blending artistry with advanced manufacturing techniques to make visually stunning and functional designs.

Permeating the screen

The influence of 3D printing extends beyond the screen and into theme parks. Disney’s Imagineers, for instance, are known for using 3D printing to develop complex systems and immersive environments. Whether designing intricate props or maintaining ride systems, 3D printing is becoming a vital tool in bringing these imaginative experiences to life. In fact, Disney has publicly revealed projects like 3D printed flooring for one of its restaurants, 3D printed elements in their Mars Rover exhibit at EPCOT, and interactive robots like those showcased at the IEEE IROS 2023 conference.

Alefeld explains that 3D printing in theme parks is often applied in niche ways, from costumes to repair parts. Although not a high-growth industry for AM, it plays an essential role in maintaining the magic of these parks.

Across Disney parks worldwide, 3D printing helps create unique props and elements for rides and attractions. Prop helmets displayed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are 3D printed, as are many elements in the interactive queue of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at EPCOT. Even at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, 3D printing was used last year for animal enrichment, such as a partially 3D printed, remote-controlled ball used by the park’s cheetahs.

However, like in the film industry, many projects remain hidden due to intellectual property issues and competition between theme parks. For instance, it’s known that 3D printing plays a role in theme parks like Universal Studios, but the details are often kept under wraps. Universal’s Epic Universe, set to open in 2025, is rumored to include cutting-edge animatronics and props likely produced using 3D printing. While details are rare, these innovations point to a trend of theme parks incorporating 3D printing to create immersive experiences, though much of this work is still kept secret.

It is interesting how we often only find out about 3D printed elements thanks to extremely observant guests, who spot these parts and share their discoveries on forums like Reddit, Quora, or other social media platforms.

At Six Flags New England, for example, a 15-foot-long tiger shark prop was created in 2024 for the Hurricane Harbor water park using a combination of foam sculpting and 3D printing. Designed for the Monsoon Lagoon wave pool, this piece highlights how 3D printing is helping create visual elements for guests to enjoy, making it a popular photo opp and a sought-after spot for social media posts.

Toys and Technology: A New Chapter

While movies and theme parks explore the potential of 3D printing, the toy industry has also adopted the technology, especially as it becomes cheaper. Companies like LEGO are leveraging 3D printing. Led by Ronen Hadar, LEGO’s AM team developed prototypes and production aids that push the boundaries of what’s possible. In the last three months alone, Hadar and the LEGO Group have posted numerous job openings and internships specifically for AM positions, not just for polymers but also for metal AM experts, proving how much this branch of the business is growing.

As Alefeld noted, “The crossover between 3D printing and the entertainment industry is still developing, but its potential to transform both is undeniable. 3D printing provides costume designers, prop makers, set designers, and theme park creators unparalleled freedom to create complex, one-of-a-kind designs and parts.”

In fact, many of these pieces would be far more expensive and time-consuming to make with traditional methods, making some projects simply unfeasible due to the cost. The ability to create these parts in days rather than weeks is a game-changer for the industry.

Celebrities and 3D Printing

If we continue to explore what’s happening in the entertainment industry with 3D printing, we’ll find that the intersection of the two isn’t limited to studios and theme parks. In fact, celebrities are also jumping on the 3D printing bandwagon. This month alone, comedian and entertainer Neil Patrick Harris posted a picture of himself next to his new Prusa XL 3D printer, sparking speculation about what creative projects he might undertake. This celebrity endorsement of 3D printing only adds to the growing interest in the technology.

He’s not the only one taking an interest in 3D printing. Retired entertainer Jay Leno recently appeared at Stratasys’ Blue Carpet Event in October 2024. A long-time advocate for 3D printing in the automotive world, Leno uses the technology to create parts for his classic cars.

All of this reminds us that while the 3D printing industry is often focused on scaling and volume production, there is a magnetic niche where AM continues to shine—creating unique, innovative, and bespoke items that capture the imagination. Whether it’s a prop for a series, a themed prop at a park, or a custom toy, 3D printing allows creators to push the limits of their imagination and bring their ideas to life in ways that were unimaginable.

