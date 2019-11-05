Big Dog, Jay Leno & Stratasys Collaborate in 3D Printing Parts for Hundreds of Classic Autos

Even if you weren’t a big “Tonight Show” fan, you are probably aware that Jay Leno loves cars—and especially the classics. He has been connected to 3D printing before, but now he is going big in a partnership with his Big Dog Productions and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. Stratasys will be offering access to FDM 3D printers as an extension of the Stratasys’ Performance Partner Program just launched in October.

The goal is to use additive manufacturing processes to further empower:

Competitive auto racing

Classic vehicles

Next-generation aviation

Leno, both a long-standing comedian and television host, also leads Big Dog Productions, along with CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage.” His interest in 3D printing has already led him to use the technology and digital inventory for performing tests on the road, refurbishing of classics, and retrofitting. The superstar currently possesses 169 cars and 117 motorcycles. He is also the owner of a 1966 Oldsmobile Tornado, 1906 Stanley Steamer Vanderbilt Cup Racer, and a several-thousand- pound tank car powered by a tank engine.

3D printing has been known to automotive experts for decades, but as it comes to the forefront upon making a huge splash in the mainstream over the past few years, the projects seem to be growing more spectacular. We see the large companies like Ford, BMW, and more using AM processes, but other companies using primarily 3D printed parts are getting a lot of attention, such as Local Motors.

Jay Leno and Big Dog Garage will be able to use core Stratasys additive manufacturing solutions – including the Fortus® 450mc™ 3D Printer with FDM Nylon 12™ Carbon Fiber.

“The machine makes it simple to produce complex manufacturing prototypes and finished parts efficiently and effectively using high-performance carbon fiber material. Big Dog has already been collaborating with Stratasys Direct Manufacturing for 3D printed parts-on-demand for nearly 10 years,” states Stratasys in their recent press release sent to 3DPrint.com.

Working through the Stratasys’ Performance Partner Program, Jay Leno’s Garage/Big Dog Productions introduces AM processes to ‘extreme environments’ such as racing, sailing, and supersonic travel. The group includes collaborators such as:

Team Penske

Joe Gibbs Racing

American Magic

Boom Supersonic

“As a lover of classic cars, I’m always looking to push the boundaries of what’s possible in creation and re-creation of these vehicles—and 3D printing is integral to this process,” said Jay Leno. “After working with Stratasys and Stratasys Direct for years to drive the ultimate in 3D printing innovation, I’m really excited about this new Fortus machine and where it takes us next.”

Leno has also created a variety of extremely progressive 3D printed prototypes, as well as custom auto parts. Like many other automotive enthusiasts, he realizes the value 3D printing has in scanning and producing parts that may have become obsolete and are now nearly impossible to find.

“Jay has long been one of the pioneers and adopters of 3D printing. He realized the technology’s potential for on-demand, custom parts early on – claiming it as a critical component to fueling a passion for classic vehicles,” said Pat Carey, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Americas at Stratasys. “We cannot wait to see what uses of 3D printing they come up with next because if they can dream it, we can 3D print it.”

For additional information on the power of additive manufacturing for high-performance environments, read more on the Stratasys Fortus 450mc page.

[Source / Images: Stratasys]