AM Investment Strategies 2024: A Strategic Look into the Future of 3D Printing

Once again, Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), in collaboration with Cantor Fitzgerald, is providing the necessary insights to stay ahead in the 3D printing industry as its key players and stakeholders are set to convene for a pivotal discussion in the AM Investment Strategies 2024 online roundtable. Produced by 3DPrint.com, with support from Formnext Mesago, this event offers an exclusive one-hour deep dive into the business environment, competitive landscape, and future prospects of the 3D printing industry. Scheduled for November 14, 2024, this virtual meeting arrives just a week before the much-anticipated Formnext 2024, the world’s largest additive manufacturing trade show.

A Powerhouse of Expertise

This year’s roundtable promises to be an insightful gathering of thought leaders and top executives from the additive manufacturing sector. Moderator Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald, will guide a conversation featuring notable panelists:

Together, this diverse group will unpack current trends, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the 3D printing industry, providing attendees with a valuable lens through which to understand the sector’s present and future trajectory.

Topics at the Forefront

Building on the success of previous years, AM Investment Strategies 2024 will address several key themes critical to both seasoned investors and industry newcomers alike. These include:

  • State of the Industry: A comprehensive review of where 3D printing stands today, featuring expert analysis and data from AMR. The session will focus on the latest growth patterns and projections for the coming years.
  • The Data: Insights into the current and anticipated market trends will be provided, giving attendees a clearer picture of investment opportunities.
  • Formnext 2024 and Beyond: A look ahead to the innovations expected to take center stage at Formnext, which often serves as a harbinger of where the additive manufacturing industry is headed.

Strategic Insights for the Industry’s Future

The insights shared at AM Investment Strategies 2024 will be especially valuable as the additive manufacturing landscape becomes more competitive and global market conditions remain uncertain. With experts from across the industry weighing in, the roundtable is poised to serve as a strategic prelude to Formnext, setting the tone for one of the most significant AM events of the year.

For stakeholders across the 3D printing ecosystem, this event offers a unique opportunity to gain actionable insights and prepare for what’s next in the ever-evolving world of additive manufacturing.

How to Participate

Attendance for AM Investment Strategies 2024 is free, and the event will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET on November 14, 2024. Registration is now open here for anyone interested in learning from the industry’s top minds ahead of Formnext 2024.

3D Printing Guides