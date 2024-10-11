Acuity Surgical Picks AddUp FormUp 350 for Metal 3D Printed Implants

Ohio-based Acuity Surgical is moving towards standardizing on AddUp’s FormUp 350 systems. Acuity, a privately held spinal implant firm, stands out in the orthopedics world. Most companies in this sector are either large corporations or small, innovative firms that bring promising advancements to market before being acquired by larger players. Acuity, however, has steadily expanded its portfolio of spinal devices while maintaining its independence. This approach mirrors that of Adler Ortho and other Italian 3D-printing orthopedic innovators, who have also managed to remain independent, partly by leveraging additive manufacturing.

“Partnering with AddUp and integrating the FormUp 350 into our manufacturing process represents a pivotal moment for Acuity Surgical” Explained Bryan Cowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Acuity Surgical. “This collaboration not only enhances our production capabilities but also aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest quality products to our customers. As a company focused on destiny control, we are excited about the future and the new possibilities this integration brings,” said Acuity Surgical CEO Bryan Cowan.

“We are thrilled to work with Acuity Surgical and support their transition to in-house manufacturing. Utilizing the resources at our ISO 13485 certified AddUp Solution Center, we are confident that this partnership will drive innovation and excellence in the medical device industry,” said Nick Estock, Deputy CEO of AddUp.

Acuity Surgical, which offers lumbar and cervical spinal implants, is now bringing additive manufacturing in-house after previously relying on external contract manufacturers. The firm was once part of a group of asset-light orthopedic innovators, where small entrepreneurial teams of industry veterans brought products to market with the support of partners like 3D Systems, Amnovis, Tangible, or Paragon. These partners acted as force multipliers, helping inventors commercialize devices more quickly and cost-effectively. By moving to in-house additive manufacturing, Acuity is signaling its commitment to long-term independence while also positioning itself as a more attractive target for potential new entrants in the orthopedics market through vertical integration. The company aims to enhance quality, reduce costs, and shorten lead times with this shift.

Acuity Surgical also hopes that bringing the FormUp 350 in-house will enable it to develop new devices more quickly, achieve better surface finishes, reduce the need for supports, and maintain reliable production. However, in-house 3D printing of implants is a challenging endeavor that few companies have mastered. The path ahead will be long and difficult, requiring significant tribal knowledge and expertise. Beyond the technical aspects, there are numerous compliance requirements and additional costs to manage. It remains uncertain whether the company will succeed in this transition. Culturally, innovation-driven firms often struggle with the added burden of in-house manufacturing, which can feel like a heavy weight compared to their more agile, development-focused origins.

To de-risk its move to in-house production, Acuity Surgical plans to rely on the AddUp Solution Center. This center is designed to guide clients through their additive journey, helping them adopt 3D printing more quickly and confidently. It supports clients with validation, developing new products, and the overall implementation of the technology. The solution center and application co-development approach is particularly appealing, as it enables companies to work closely with their clients, helping them mitigate the risks of adopting 3D printing. This approach can significantly reduce the time needed for clients to fully integrate 3D printing into their operations. The faster companies receive support, the sooner they can generate revenue and drive printer sales. As the market shifts toward additive manufacturing, it will put pressure on others to adopt it as well. Even customers who might not initially consider in-house production could be convinced with sufficient support. I believe that every OEM should offer extensive application development and industrialization services to help clients get up to speed with 3D printing. Such initiatives could accelerate the growth of the 3D printing market overall.

