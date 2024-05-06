AddUp’s New Services Aim to Accelerate Metal 3D Printing Adoption

French laser powder bed fusion firm AddUp plans to use its Service Department to accelerate adoption. Recently, AddUp has shipped machines to Zeda, introduced its machines to Japan, and appointed a new CEO. The company consistently progresses towards developing more user-friendly machines. Now, with its LevelUp service offering, it will be easier to obtain maintenance and accelerate adoption.

“We are excited to introduce our new Service Department, LevelUp, designed to elevate the additive manufacturing experience for our valued clients. We believe that our engagement in excellence, coupled with a two-decade legacy of applications development, will provide businesses with the support needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of metal 3D printing. When you choose AddUp, you are not just selecting a service provider; you are choosing a strategic partner dedicated to supporting you through every step of your additive journey. In the trusted hands of our Service Department, our customers will experience a new level of service quality, and this will solidify AddUp as a reliable partner for those seeking to maximize the potential of additive manufacturing for their businesses,” said AddUp Director of Customer Service Jean Rivoire.

In addition to standard customer service, the department will offer training, consulting, and design services. LevelUp aims to guide clients from idea to industrialization, including assistance with qualification, parameters, and more. The service encompasses both their laser and DED machines. Moreover, they offer three special programs: Additive Journey Kickstart, Industrial Launch Support, and Business Growth Partnership.

The first program, Additive Journey Kickstart, guides participants from a basic understanding to developing their first parts and prototypes. The second, Industrial Launch Support, assists in transitioning from initial production steps to scaling up operations. The third, Business Growth Partnership, involves AddUp partnering with clients to enhance excellence and efficiency as they grow. Additionally, LevelUp will offer general 3D printing training.

It may sound rather quotidian to announce “we have a service department,” but I’m genuinely enthusiastic about it. So far, building the 3D printing market has been a slow process. We in the additive manufacturing industry often spend months convincing people of the indispensability of 3D printing, then another eight months persuading them to invest $1 million in a machine and various peripherals. After that, it takes them two years to learn how to use it effectively, and only then might they consider purchasing additional machines from us. This process is simply too slow. This is the central thesis of my “RIP 3D Printing” series of articles.

By offering tailored services that expedite the production of initial parts and deepen understanding of the business and design aspects of additive manufacturing, AddUp enables customers to get started more quickly and with less risk. Currently, we require you to learn Italian before you can eat pizza and build your own restaurant before you can make pizza. Minimizing the initial learning step for Design for Additive Manufacturing and delaying the need to establish one’s own facility are crucial for accelerating this journey.

EOS has implemented a similar approach, but the real pioneers in this area are Indian 3D printing service Objectify, which allows customers to start 3D printing at their facilities, learn, train, industrialize, and then establish their own operations while continuing to outsource certain components, including design. I’ve appreciated this flexible, development-accelerating offering for years now.

I believe AddUp is making a smart move by helping customers with à la carte programs that enable them to understand, deploy, and industrialize additive manufacturing more quickly. This approach will likely spur growth in the market and expand our entire industry. I would recommend that all industrial manufacturers develop similar programs for their customers to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing.

