A$AP Rocky Debuts New 3D Printed PUMA Shoes

Rapper and producer A$AP Rocky has collaborated with PUMA and Carbon to create a shoe. The Mostro 3D “Red” is available today at Dover Street Market, Nubian, and SNEAKERSNSTUFF, as well as online for $250, though it appears to be sold out at the moment. The aggressively styled slip-on shoe is made entirely of Carbon resin and is a reimagining of the Inhale Sneaker, first presented at New York Fashion Week. An accompanying clothing collection, inspired by dirty car mechanics, features distressed items designed to look stained with grease. PUMA stated that “A$AP Rocky was hands-on throughout the entire creative process, from product design to directing and styling the marketing campaign.”

A$AP Rocky said of the product, ¨It was about time that I put my own spin on some of the best footwear styles that PUMA has to offer. People have been asking nonstop about the Mostro 3.D since the fashion show so I’m excited to finally get them out. Then we also have the OG Inhale with hand-distressed fabric and custom embroidery/detailing, giving that worn look to tie into the rest of the apparel. I’m really happy with how these turned out and can’t wait for everyone to see what else we have been working on.”

The company describes the “Mostro 3D” as “a monster come to life.” It’s definitely bold and attention-grabbing, but I do like the shoe. It’s fun, cool, and superhero-like, yet somehow manages to appear both spiky and comfortable at the same time. I also believe that slip-ons and slides are the most logical types of shoes to 3D print. With slip-ons or slides, you can print the entire shoe in one step. The shoe is produced in a single process from one material, only requiring post-processing afterward. This approach reduces costs and eliminates the challenge of trying to integrate a 3D-printed component with the rest of the shoe. By skipping multiple production steps and materials, it can make the shoe more efficient to produce. Additionally, this method would require less transport and manual labor. As for comfort, I’m not sure yet, but it could work. The shoe would need to wick sweat effectively and be cool to wear. It looks great, but if it’s uncomfortable or causes sweating, it won’t be successful.

Signing up PUMA is quite a coup for Carbon, which already collaborates with cross-town rival Adidas. Both of the Herzogenaurach-based shoe makers now use Carbon DLS for their footwear, a testament to how much work Carbon has put into this space over the years. The company has become highly skilled at onboarding sports equipment manufacturers and has gained extensive experience in footwear. However, new challenges are emerging from competitors like HP and Brooks, as well as platforms such as HILOS and Zellerfeld.

Carbon has a head start, and its shoes feature well-defined lines and sharp aesthetics. However, resins are still not recyclable in any meaningful way. While TPU alternatives still need to prove their recyclability, they seem to offer an easier path compared to photopolymers. The 3D-printed shoe revolution is gaining momentum, with many companies having tested the waters. That said, we’ve seen considerable lag in industries like golf, where firms took over ten years from experimenting with 3D-printed one-offs to actually selling collections. It may not be fast, but progress is being made. In terms of cost and scale, 3D printing is making strides, and we can expect more shoes to be printed on demand in the near future. Printing on demand and closer to customers could become a highly profitable business model for many shoe brands. While it might not replace all shoes, it could remain a high-value segment for years to come.

