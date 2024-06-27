3D Printing News Unpeeled: Open Zellerfeld & Temporary Infrastructure

Zellerfeld wants to create an open shoe platform. It wants to enable users to upload models which it will then produce on demand. That is a logical model for 3D printing shoes and it has a lot of potential. So far the firm has been very closed, secretive and has worked with brands. Would you have continued on that path? Or taken this one that in the future could be much more lucrative? It’s now taking $10 deposits on production capacity for August.
Saint Gobain has created a 400 square meter skate park with 3D printed concrete modules. The park was made by the company´s unit in the Netherlands and will be available until August 2024 in Paris. This to me is a look into a future where we can make temporary infrastructure on demand. You could put a skate park on a building site that you know will be empty for two months or Vans could move a skate park around four cities in Germany for a year as giant free branded environment.
