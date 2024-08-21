3D Printing News Unpeeled: Protective Cells & Thermal Protection Systems

University of Colorado Boulder researchers Rob Maccurdy and Charles Wade are working on lattice and cell structures that they hope to develop into bumpers, packaging, helmets and the like.
Research company Goodman Technologies worked with University of Hawaii at Manoa Hawaiian Nano Laboratory and Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research for a NASA Phase II STTR contract that looked at 3D printed continuous fiber ceramic nanocomposites for space craft thermal protection systems.
No. 22 Bicycles has made a prototype Reactor aero road bike with an entire 3D printed frame which has 30% less drag than earlier models.
DNV’s AM Lead on Unifying 3D Printing Efforts in Energy
Energy. Whether we like it or not, we all use it and, until humans evolve to have photosynthetic skin, we will continue to extract it from our environment. This necessity,...
Unusual Machines to 3D Print FPV Drones Using HP’s MJF Technology
One of the most critical use cases for 3D printing is in drones. Many unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been made using 3D printing, with Ukraine aiming to produce around...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 4, 2024
There are plenty of offerings to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including a webinar by Raise3D, the Space & Missile Defense Symposium, and more advanced training classes from...
Taiwan to 3D Print Drones with RapidFlight
Taiwanese drone manufacturer Thunder Tiger Group has entered into a strategic partnership with American aerospace firm RapidFlight to explore the potential of 3D printing for the rapid production of unmanned...
