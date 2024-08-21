AMR

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Protective Cells & Thermal Protection Systems

University of Colorado Boulder researchers Rob Maccurdy and Charles Wade are working on lattice and cell structures that they hope to develop into bumpers, packaging, helmets and the like.

Research company Goodman Technologies worked with University of Hawaii at Manoa Hawaiian Nano Laboratory and Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research for a NASA Phase II STTR contract that looked at 3D printed continuous fiber ceramic nanocomposites for space craft thermal protection systems.

No. 22 Bicycles has made a prototype Reactor aero road bike with an entire 3D printed frame which has 30% less drag than earlier models.

