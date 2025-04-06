Eden Tech & Microlight3D Collaborate on Nano 3D Printing for Microfluidics

French firms Microlight3D and Eden Tech are collaborating to develop a solution for those looking to design and produce microfluidic systems. Eden Tech’s FLUI’DEVICE software enables users to create and develop microfluidics through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Users can select microfluidic structures from a library, including standard components like mixers and splitters, and integrate them with ease. Additionally, the tool includes hydrodynamic simulation capabilities, allowing users to estimate channel flow rates and pressure, and make necessary adjustments. Once finalized, the design can be exported to CAD for 3D printing, or Eden Tech can manufacture the part directly.

Microlight3D, meanwhile, produces two-photon photopolymerization (2PP) machines capable of fabricating components with 0.2-micron resolution. The company also offers a DMD maskless lithography machine that can create traces as narrow as 1.5 microns. The partners are particularly focused on integrating the maskless lithography system with FLUI’DEVICE. Their primary target market includes research institutions, medical companies, and universities that currently use such equipment. According to the companies, their combined solution will significantly accelerate the design process, with in-house development expected to reduce design time by up to 60%. They also anticipate that the integration will enable faster iteration cycles.

“Microlight3D is excited to partner with Eden Tech, a recognized leader in microfluidics, to bring groundbreaking innovations to the healthcare and research sectors. We are now able to offer customers worldwide a solution for quickly and easily creating high-precision microfluidic designs compatible with the formats used by our machines. This will enable our users to integrate this tool into their current workflow, while streamlining the steps involved,” said Microlight3D CEO Denis Barbier.

“We believe that this partnership will set a new benchmark in the field of microfluidics. With healthcare systems and research laboratories increasingly seeking efficient and reliable microfluidic devices, the demand for solutions that integrate precision, scalability and cost-effectiveness has never been greater. This partnership directly addresses these needs by offering solutions that streamline production processes and reduce time-to-market for critical healthcare technologies,” said Eden Tech Head of Sales Victor Morel Cahoreau.

Microfluidics, meanwhile, holds the potential to revolutionize sectors such as medical testing, industrial processing, and manufacturing. It could enable a new generation of disposable, in-home diagnostic tests for virtually any condition or pave the way for novel manufacturing methods using infinitesimal doses. However, while the potential is significant, the field has yet to fully capitalize on opportunities—most notably, it did not experience a major growth surge during the COVID pandemic.

That said, microfluidics is gaining traction in areas like faster, more cost-effective drug discovery and certain forms of testing. At its core, the technology could give rise to entirely new industries based on discrete, small-scale manufacturing. Yet, despite its promise, the industry has seen limited investment and lacks the breakthrough moment that 3D printing experienced. Many microfluidic devices are still produced by hand or through complex, multi-step processes, which hampers scalability and slows progress.

In this context, two players collaborating on end-to-end solutions is exactly what the microfluidics industry needs. Streamlined implementation and faster routes from design to part are essential for accelerating progress in this field. Compounding the challenge, the photoresists and other materials required for microfluidics are extremely expensive, which further hampers development.

Overall, the microfluidics sector shares many parallels with the 3D printing industry. However, without the same level of investor enthusiasm and media attention, its growth will likely be slower. That said, even a handful of successful devices could have an outsized impact. A single diagnostic test could be deployed millions of times, and a breakthrough in cost or speed for drug discovery could be worth billions. Hopefully, the industry will see more application-driven partnerships like this one that help unlock its vast potential.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.