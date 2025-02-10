Nanoscribe’s New Clear Material Designed for Optical Electronics

Nanoscribe has launched IPX-Clear, a Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP) material with high transparency, designed for dimensionally accurate components. Optimized for Nanoscribe’s Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL) process, this resin enables rapid production by dynamically modulating the laser at high scan speeds during scanning—akin to skywriting at a microscopic scale. This approach enhances path properties and surface quality while achieving speeds at least ten times faster than other 2PP methods. The combination of dimensional accuracy and 2GL’s superior surface quality results in smooth parts, with a reported surface roughness (Ra) below 10 nm. Additionally, Nanoscribe’s capability to print at multiple scales allows for millimeter-sized objects with intricate features spanning various dimensions.

Parts made with IPX-Clear are said to have “transmittance across the visible spectrum for broadband applications,” extending into UVA and near-infrared. Additionally, its “high transmission in the visible spectrum (380–780 nm) is relevant to many micro-optical applications, including, but not limited to, imaging, sensing, and display technologies.” Low-loss optical couplers will also benefit significantly from this new photoresin, as it ensures minimal light loss and maximum efficiency in optical performance. The company expects that prototyping and production of microlenses, Fresnel lenses, prisms, and other micro-optics will be the primary areas of application.

“IPX-Clear combines properties that make it the ideal 2PP material for optics. It surpasses previously used materials in nearly every aspect, offering superior transparency, repeatable shape fidelity, and excellent surface quality,“ said customer Dr. Simon Thiele, the CTO of Printoptix.

This material was developed for the Nanoscribe Quantum X, which can print with resolutions as fine as 100 nanometers, as well as at scales ranging from 50 to 700 micrometers and up to 5 by 5 centimeters. The ability to print at multiple scales using a single system is highly beneficial for designing advanced materials, creating intricate components, or pushing the boundaries of microfabrication. The combination of high transparency and the capacity to generate complexity within complexity suggests potential applications in micro-optics and even complex micro-optical machines or assemblies.

Straight out of the machine, an array of mirrors could be used to channel or focus light in entirely new ways. Previously, fabricating a simple lens was the standard—now, it may be possible to create a tiny camera. The idea of manufacturing at multiple scales with one device and material feels almost sci-fi. With this technology, we may eventually see nanoscale details integrated with mesoscale Micro-Optoelectromechanical Systems (MOEMS) produced at high volumes.

The micro-optical field remains in its early stages—somewhat undefined, much like most nanoscale lenses. However, if the company enables its partners to produce clear lenses with relative ease, it could unlock significant applications in the future. The scale and specific use cases of these applications remain uncertain for now.

Lockheed Martin and Apple hold patents for using Fresnel lenses in heads-up displays, where they help counteract distortions, movement, and potentially segment displays—suggesting that this technology could become widespread. Fresnel arrays for projection remain costly, while others are used in motion detection and various sensors. Nanoscribe’s advancements could significantly impact these applications.

Recently, BICO divested Nanoscribe, which has now joined the LAB 14 group—a collective of high-tech firms owned by a foundation instrumental in Germany’s transition away from coal. Within this group, Nanoscribe has a stablemate in Multiphoton Optics, another nanotech company, creating a stable environment for long-term growth.

Nanoscribe’s technology signals a promising future for its new owners. If the company continues developing new resins and enhancing its machines, it could become one of the few nano-printing firms poised to dominate both research labs and, eventually, industry in this emerging field.