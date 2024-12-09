ESA Funds Horizon Microtechnologies’ Metallized 3D Printed Electronics Parts

German small-scale manufacturing expert Horizon Microtechnologies has received the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Spark funding to apply its specialty metallization technology to space applications. The firm believes its parts can “withstand the harsh, unserviceable conditions of space,” demonstrating that its technology is not only innovative but also mature enough to tackle the ultimate engineering challenge.

Horizon employs metallization technology to enhance vat polymerization microprints through a dipping process. This approach enables the creation of lightweight components suitable for applications such as radio frequency (RF) antennas and millimeter-wave components. As satellite production scales up, demand for lightweight, mass-producible components is expected to rise. By streamlining a proprietary dipping step with scalable and cost-effective technology, Horizon may have unlocked a viable production pathway for satellites and beyond.

“Receiving ESA Spark funding is a powerful step forward for Horizon,” says Andreas Frölich, Horizon’s CEO. “Space applications demand the highest standards of performance, longevity and reliability, and this support from ESA through CESAH is a testament to the potential we have to drive innovation in space technology. This project does more than just position Horizon’s technology within the space sector, it also paves the way for broader industry adoption. Success in space —the most demanding of environments — provides a compelling proof-of-concept for sectors such as telecommunications, aerospace, and defence, where reliability and endurance are paramount. If Horizon’s components can thrive in space, they can certainly meet the high standards of terrestrial applications.”

The company highlights improved Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) in functional and durable monolithic parts as a key advantage of its components. It anticipates that this capability will inspire new design directions, leading to further advancements. Horizon also hopes the ESA funding will enhance its credibility within the industry.

The company specializes in producing highly accurate components with tolerances as fine as 10 µm. With a build volume of 10 cm x 10 cm x 7.5 cm, it focuses on small, highly detailed parts that can be enhanced with metallic, transparent metallic, conductive, and protective coatings. By integrating established processes, the firm creates innovative components applicable in MEMS, electronics, and microfluidics. For RF and mm-wave applications, it produces components such as mm-wave antennas, filters, and mixers, with coatings tailored to specific missions and requirements. Additionally, the company offers a proprietary simulation suite and design services to support its capabilities.

I admire Horizon’s capabilities and their potential impact on our industry. Previously, the company demonstrated its expertise in electronics packaging. If Horizon achieves success in both electronics and space applications, a promising future could be on the horizon for the Karlsruhe, Germany-based firm. While powder bed fusion metal components may offer greater internal complexity, Horizon’s parts provide a far more cost-effective and efficient alternative when such complexity is unnecessary.

Cold Metal Fusion and similar processes may yield components with comparable costs and aesthetics but at the expense of increased weight. Binder jetting, too, results in heavier parts but can deliver finer detail depending on the coating. Coated FDM parts would likely be less detailed yet potentially more economical. Meanwhile, coating powder bed fusion parts is feasible but would result in poorer surface quality. Slurry SLA could offer better internal structures in some cases, though with added weight and cost.

In many ways, Horizon’s approach is akin to a “Goldilocks” solution—providing just the right balance of economics and capabilities for specific niche applications. Its cost and weight advantages could enable industrialization earlier than other processes while offering distinct benefits for space and other high-value applications. The dipping method also opens the door to using various substances to impart novel functionalities to parts. I truly admire this application and applaud the company’s efforts to industrialize a technology capable of producing high-value components cost-effectively.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.