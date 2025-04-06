PostProcess Technologies Targets Chairside 3D Printing with DEMI X 200 Plus

PostProcess Technologies has released the DEMI X 200 Plus, a vat polymerization cleaning unit that integrates curing, rinsing, drying, and cleaning into a single device. This not only enhances operator safety but also reduces costs. Designed for dental labs and service providers, the desktop-sized unit is automated. Chairside and desk-side SLA and DLP systems are essential in dental, hearing aid, and aligner production, with millions of hearing aids and dental components manufactured chairside annually. These setups typically involve banks of small printers positioned in various office areas or on technicians’ desks. A compact unit that consolidates the functions of three separate machines thus saves valuable space. In terms of workflow, a single operator can now focus longer on tasks such as fitting hearing aids with electronics, software-related processes, or alignment checks before switching to fabrication. Instead of starting and stopping multiple machines for each batch, the operator can now manage this with a single device, making the process not only more efficient but also less tedious. This approach could potentially lead to faster and more streamlined production.

“The launch of the DEMI X 200 Plus marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver fully automated, intelligent post-printing solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. This all-in-one system sets a new standard for efficiency, repeatability, and ease of use, enabling our customers to scale their operations with confidence and consistency,” said PostProcess Technologies CEO Jeff Mize.

The unit is designed for ease of use and is currently available exclusively in Europe through PostProcess resellers. It features a processing volume of 160 x 100 x 200 mm and holds up to 8.5 liters of fluid. For resin removal, the unit utilizes PLM-403-SUB, a detergent that can often clean parts in approximately ten minutes. This material has been tested with resins from Carbon, 3D Systems, SOMOS, and Henkel. The AUX-400-RINSE serves as a safer alternative to IPA, which poses risks due to its low flashpoint. According to the company, this rinse material not only lasts longer than IPA but also evaporates more slowly, reducing the frequency of cleaning agent tank refills.

PostProcess continues to deliver innovative and practical post-processing solutions. A self-contained, fully automated unit is an excellent advancement for improving operator safety. Skin contact and exposure to uncured resins can lead to cancer, skin abrasion, and long-term sensitization. From both an employee well-being and liability standpoint, reducing part handling and eliminating processing steps is a major benefit. Fewer steps mean fewer opportunities for error. By offering a repeatable process within a single machine, the company also enhances process stability. This, in turn, minimizes curing-related errors, resulting in safer final components. This is a highly valuable product for those working chairside and deskside, and it’s a promising step toward greater automation in post-processing.

Handling costs must be reduced for further scalability. Additionally, consolidating more steps into a single machine opens the door to new manufacturing approaches and component-based business models. With minimized risk and simplified operation, it’s conceivable to produce custom hearing aids in a Walgreens, for example. Similarly, one could envision custom hearing protection solutions offered on a shopping street or even mouth guard production enabled at a sports tournament. These scenarios, once unimaginable, now seem feasible thanks to more user-friendly printers and safer, more streamlined post-processing.

