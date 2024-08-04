3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 4, 2024

There are plenty of offerings to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including a webinar by Raise3D, the Space & Missile Defense Symposium, and more advanced training classes from Stratasys. Plus, MMX 2024 by America Makes will take place this week, and 3DPrint.com will be there at the event. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

August 5 – 7: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. First up, from August 5-7, “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” will equip customers of FDM High-End 3D printing systems with the knowledge to maximize the value of their printers. Then, “SAF Advanced Operations” will be offered from August 6-7 for Stratasys H350 printer customers.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

August 5, 7, & 9: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. First, the truck will stop at the TechWorks Campus in Waterloo, Iowa on Monday, August 5th, and then heads to the Industry Brewing Co. in Peoria, Illinois on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, on Friday, August 9th, the tour heads to Wichita State University in Kansas.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

August 6 -7: MMX 2024 by America Makes

The annual Members Meeting and Exchange (MMX) by America Makes is this coming week, August 6-7, in Youngstown, Ohio. This member-centric event offers strategic and thought-provoking discussions and content from experts throughout the industry, government, military, and academia, and also shares the overall accomplishments of this Manufacturing USA Institute. The goal is to unite the community, encourage collaboration, and work towards building a competitive American additive manufacturing industrial base.

“The conversations and presentations allow for information sharing and gathering of the advancements of AM to increase the adoption of additive manufacturing in the U.S. industrial base.”

You can register for MMX 2024 here. 3DPrint.com is a proud Media partner of both America Makes and MMX 2024. Plus, I will be attending the event, so please find me and say hello!

August 6 – 7: Disruptive Technology for Defense Transformation

For the second year, experts from the defense and industry communities will come together at the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) Disruptive Technology for Defense Transformation (DTDT) Summit to explore and discuss the cutting-edge technologies shaping modern warfare and addressing gaps in U.S. critical technology areas. From August 6-7 in Austin, Texas, attendees will have the chance to gain insights from CTOs in multiple branches of the military about requirements, policy, strategy, and priorities for leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance defense capabilities, with a spotlight on drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Additive manufacturing is not listed as a discussion topic in the agenda, but the technology often goes hand in hand with some of the topics that are up for discussion, and we know that military and defense applications are significant in the AM industry.

“The event is set to cover a wide array of crucial topics, from AI/ML and Cyberwarfare to Data & Cloud, Autonomy, Sensors, Satellites, and beyond. This is your chance to gain exclusive insights, align your systems with capability requirements, and forge strategic partnerships with the US and NATO militaries.”

You can register for the DTDT Summit here.

August 6 – 8: Space & Missile Defense Symposium

There are several events this week focused on AM in military and defense applications, including the Space & Missile Defense (SMD) Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama from August 6-8. Attendees will hear directly from senior leaders with leading government and industry organizations, and there will be an exhibit hall with product and technology demonstrations, technology tracks, panels on acquisitions and the warfighter, a small business showcase, special dinners and networking events, and more. You’ll recognize some of the exhibitors, including Northrop Grumman, ADDMAN, Boeing, GoEngineer, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and more.

“The SMD Symposium is the leading educational, professional development and networking event in the space and missile defense community. The symposium is widely attended by leaders and professionals from the United States and our allies around the world.”

You can register for the symposium here.

August 7 – 8: Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME)

From August 7-8, the Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This event is free to the public and has four manufacturing halls: Automation, Metalworking, MRO/Safety, and Industry 4.0 Technology. Over 250 exhibitors will be at the expo, with 3D printing exhibitors found in both the Metalworking and Industry 4.0 halls. There will be some really interesting presentations in the breakout rooms, including “Project DIAMOnD: Creating the Nation’s Largest 3D Printing Network,” as well as an Industry 4.0 Accelerator – Startup Pitch Event and a networking event.

“The show is designed to be the easiest, most affordable, and most valuable event for attracting top manufacturing suppliers from around the world,” Mark Ermatinger, the Founder of Advanced Manufacturing Expo, wrote for the program.

You can register for the expo here.

August 8 – 9: LPBF Foundation Course with DRIVE AM Youngstown

If you’re looking to deepen your understanding of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), along with its challenges, advantages, and considerations for adoption, then the “Laser Powder Bed Fusion Foundation Course” August 8-9 by DRIVE AM Youngstown is for you. The in-person course, provided free of charge through DRIVE AM funding, is a collaborative effort between America Makes, Tailored Alloys, W.M. Keck Center, and the the Youngstown Business Incubator. Participants will develop foundational knowledge of LPBF process control, and prepare their own build, including part orientation, support creation, scan strategy adjustment, and build simulation; plus, you get to take home your metal 3D printed part home!

“Training topics include six subsystems, five major factors of build success, and pre-build quality controls.”

Email htaylor@tailoredalloys.com to register.

August 8: Get Technical with the Raise3D Pro3 HS Series

On Thursday, August 8th, at 12 pm EST, Raise3D will hold a webinar on “Beyond Speed: Accelerate Customized Carbon Fiber Production with the Raise3D Pro3 HS Printer.” Special guest Max Droog, the owner of Droog Moto, will joint a panel of industry experts to discuss how the Pro3 Plus HS, with its high-speed composite 3D printing, helped make his bespoke motorcycle design vision come to life. Attendees will hear about how hyper speed printing can lower a company’s production costs, how improved precision fuels reliable batch production, the printer’s Hyper Core filaments and new automated processes, and more. There will also be a Q&A session at the end.

“This webinar will focus on exactly how the Pro3 HS can be used to optimize production speed, performance, and efficiency.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 9 – 10: AM Conference & Exhibition Dubai

The Global Additive Manufacturing Conference and Expo Dubai is the only event in the UAE region that’s dedicated to AM, and it’s taking place from August 9-10 at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai. Organized by Falcon Business Research, the event is an immersive experience designed to educate, inspire, and empower industry professionals, showing attendees how AM is revolutionizing creativity in the realms of fashion, art, architecture, and more. Key industry players, researchers, and innovators from around the world will share about the latest advances in AM technology, and explore the materials, processes and applications across multiple industries.

“The Global Additive Manufacturing Conference and Expo serves as a nexus where the brightest minds converge to explore the endless possibilities and potential of this transformative technology. Moreover, the Global Additive Manufacturing Expo will showcase a diverse array of exhibitors, ranging from leading multinational corporations to emerging startups, unveiling their groundbreaking products, services, and solutions.”

You can register for the conference and expo here.

August 15: 3D Printing/AM Market Trends & Opportunities

This last webinar is still week away, but we wanted to make sure you had plenty of time to put it on your calendar! On Thursday, August 15th, at 12 pm EST, additive manufacturing market research and industry analysis provider AM Research, which has tracked and forecasted the 3DP/AM industry markets for more than a decade, will hold a free, data-based webinar about “3DP/AM Market Trends & Opportunities.” 2023 was generally a year of slower growth for the 3D printing/AM markets, but halfway through 2024, is this year tracking similarly? Join the discussion with Scott Dunham, EVP of AM Research, to find out!

“From metals to polymers, PBF to DED to ME (and more), which area is growing fastest? And which applications and industries? Lastly, just how does AM Research measure the market? What aspects of 3DP/AM are included or excluded?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

