3DPOD 217: 3D Printing Money with Danny Piper, NewCap Partners

Danny Piper, of NewCap Partners, helps companies with mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis, and more, particularly in the additive manufacturing sector. As an analyst and sparring partner for the industry, Danny is known for being insightful, forthright, and bold. As you can learn from his podcast, Printing Money, he’s unafraid to share unpopular opinions that may make you uncomfortable but will push you to think critically and make the right decisions. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we discuss current issues surrounding funding, exits, growth, consolidation, and the market as a whole. We really enjoyed this discussion and hope you will too.
