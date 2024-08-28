The Bioprinting World Map Reimagined: The Evolution from 2019 to 2024

The journey from 2019 to 2024, as tracked and analyzed by 3DPrint.com, has seen approximately 30% of the 119 companies that initially staked their claim in the bioprinting sector either close, get acquired, or move away from any bioprinting activity. But in their wake, 58 new companies have emerged, and some of the original players have not only survived but thrived by narrowing their focus and adapting to the evolving needs of the medical field. The result is a bioprinting ecosystem that is more resilient and purpose-driven.

Mapping the companies in the bioprinting industry today gives us a clear view of how this sector has grown. The big dreams of organ bioprinting have, for now, been delayed by technological and biological challenges. However, this shift has not diminished the impact of bioprinting. Instead, it has clarified the industry’s role in areas where it can offer real solutions, like tissue scaffolding, drug development, and regenerative medicine.

As of 2024, the bioprinting industry has grown to encompass 135 active companies, up from 119 in 2019. This expansion reflects not just an increase in numbers but also a significant shift in the geographical landscape. In 2019, North America led with approximately 44% of companies, but by 2024, Europe has taken the lead with 40%, while North America’s share has decreased to nearly 38%. Asia, which represented 17% of companies in 2019, has maintained the same presence. Latin America and Oceania have seen their shares decrease, representing approximately 3% and 1%, respectively.

Countrywise, the United States remains at the forefront of the 2024 bioprinting landscape with 43 companies, followed by the U.K. hosting 9 companies, Germany 8, and France 6, contributing to Europe’s leadership. Canada is also near the top with 8 startups, while India, South Korea, and Japan each have 4 to 5 companies.

In the United States, in particular, the geographical distribution of bioprinting firms has seen interesting shifts since 2019. Back then, the country was home to 39% of the global bioprinting companies, with 28% of these firms located in California and 33% emerging in East Coast states like Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. Fast forward to 2024, California continues to be a major hub, with 11 companies representing a significant portion of the U.S. market. The East Coast remains a strong contender, with Massachusetts now hosting 6 companies and New York 5. The distribution has expanded with key contributions from states like Illinois, Florida, and North Carolina.

The sector has also undergone significant consolidation, with major players like 3D Systems and BICO acquiring smaller firms to expand their capabilities. In our 2019 map, BICO was formerly called Cellink but has since aggressively expanded its portfolio through acquisitions of startups specializing in bioinks, bioprinters, and lab automation.

Similarly, 3D Systems has boosted its bioprinting division by acquiring firms like Allevi and Volumetric. It is now steering toward regenerative medicine, with a strong emphasis on developing bioprinting technologies that can be applied to tissue engineering, drug discovery, and, ultimately, organ fabrication.

Other startups have also gained ground. For example, Advanced Solutions has continued to gain momentum with its bioprinting technologies, particularly its BioAssemblyBot for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Meanwhile, Aspect Biosystems secured a $200 million partnership with the Canadian government to expand its bioprinted tissue therapeutics platform, now focused on creating disease-modifying treatments for severe conditions like diabetes and liver disease.

Others have been pushing the boundaries of bioprinting, like nScrypt with its high-precision microdispensing systems, which have found applications in both medical and aerospace sectors, including a recent project to 3D print satellite components for the U.S. Space Force. Dimension Inx, on the other hand, has pioneered regenerative solutions with its biomaterials platform, designed to direct cellular behavior and promote tissue regeneration, positioning itself as a key player in the therapeutic product development landscape.

Alongside this, new startups have emerged, particularly in specialized areas such as tissue scaffolding and biodegradable implants, indicating a move toward more practical and immediately achievable goals. For instance, 3DBioFibR, founded in 2020, focuses on developing high-strength collagen fibers for bioprinting and tissue engineering. Another newcomer, AMPLY Discovery, works on new bioprinting applications for drug discovery and development. Moc Biotechnologies has also joined the scene, specializing in bioprinting solutions that cater to personalized medicine. Another example is Bifrost Biotechnologies, founded in 2020, connecting single-cell data to their genetic underpinnings, helping to accelerate drug discovery and tissue regeneration efforts.

Our latest data from 2024 reveals a sector that has matured since 2019. Back then, much of the conversation was around the ambitious goal of bioprinted organs becoming a reality in the near future. Today, experts acknowledge that while that dream remains on the horizon, it’s likely still a decade or two away. However, this shift in expectations has not reduced the sector’s potential. Instead, bioprinting is finding its place in more immediate, practical applications within healthcare. The industry is now more established, with a clearer direction and a growing role in providing tangible solutions that can make a real difference in patient care today.

