Printing Money Episode 17: Recent 3D Printing Deals, with Alex Kingsbury

Printing Money is back with Episode 17! Our host, NewCap Partners‘ Danny Piper, is joined by Alex Kingsbury for this episode, so you can prepare yourself for smart coverage laced with witty banter. Alex and Danny discuss reseller market consolidation, muse and lament about recent venture capital (VC)-funded outcomes, and talk strategic divestments. Because the last couple of episodes were focused on public company earnings and market data, there were a lot of VC and investment deals to discuss on this episode! See the timestamps below for all of the companies we cover, and please enjoy Episode 17.
Timestamps:
00:15 – Welcome to our guest, Alex Kingsbury
00:45 – LPBF trends from Alex’s perspective
02:11 – Designers in Europe, Users in North America
04:24 – Sandvik acquires CIMQUEST
07:57 – MatterHackers acquires Source Graphics ; consolidates Formlabs market share
09 :30 – Holo acquired by Green Group Industries (a Tinicum company)
11:15 – Sintratec files for bankruptcy
11:27 – Unintended outcomes in venture funded companies
14:29 – A different breed of founders, a different breed of investors
15:20 – Prodways sells Solidscape wax printer division to unnamed investor
17:08 – Magnus Metals raises $74M Series B for digital casting
20:10 – More on casting: Foundry Lab, Skuld, Eagle Engineered Solutions (Beehive), et al.
22:29 – From running shoes to aerospace parts: Arris Composites raises $34M led by Bosch Ventures and Zebra Ventures
26:03 – Equispheres closes $39.9M Series B plus $17M nondilutive grants
29:03 – Velo3D (VLD) raises $12M on secondary offering
29:59 – AML3D raises A$3.9M (US $2.6M) for Ohio expansion
30:50 – Supporting the defense industrial base: BlueForge Alliance, ASTRO America, et al.
33:45 – Sodick invests in Prima Additive
35:12 – Firestorm Labs raises $12.5M to automate drone production including from Lockheed Ventures
37:21 – Q5D raises $3.5M from Lockheed and others for automated wire harness manufacturing
39:06 – Fluent Metal raises $5.5M
40:34 – Diagon raises $5.1M for equipment sourcing software (A must listen for Harry Potter fans!)
42:45 – Luminary Cloud raises $115M for CAE (Computer Aided Engineering)
43:56 – Carcinotech raises GBP 4.2M to fight cancer with 3D printed tumor models
44:53 – DR Horton invests in Apis Cor
45:59 – So long for now, but stay tuned for Episode 18 coming soon!
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Financials: Desktop Metal Targets Recovery Amid Net Losses and Revenue Downturn
Despite facing a decline in revenue and the persistent challenges of a tight economic climate, Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is making strides toward operational efficiency. The first quarter of 2024...
3YOURMIND & Nigerian Oilfield Services Firm RusselSmith Team Up on 3D Printed Part Inventory
3YOURMIND, the German and U.S. software services provider specializing in digital inventory platforms for additive manufacturing (AM), has partnered with Nigerian oilfield services firm RusselSmith to digitize spare part files...
Who is Endeavor 3D?
You may be familiar with our company, Endeavor 3D, or perhaps not. Located in Metro Atlanta, we are a contract additive manufacturer (AM) equipped with polymer 3D printing, stainless steel...
Titanium Powder Supplier IperionX Completes HAMR Furnace Installation at Virginia Campus
IperionX, the Charlotte-based manufacturer and supplier of US-sourced titanium products, has installed the Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR) furnace at its Titanium Manufacturing Campus in South Boston, Virginia. The company...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.