Printing Money Episode 16: Q4 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

The Q4 earnings season is a wrap, and to put a bow on it here is Episode 16 of Printing Money, with Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald) returning to join Danny and review the quarter and year that was. Danny and Troy discuss the expectations they had for Q4 based in part on their impressions of the various additive manufacturing (AM) CEOs that attended February’s AMS New York City conference. Then, they dive in.

In under 40 minutes Troy and Danny cover all the AM Q4 and annual earnings reports, and analyze what’s driving the numbers, the outlooks and the strategies. Nobody is officially calling a “Haines Bottom” for the public 3D printing companies, but there are reasons to hope. Please enjoy Episode 16!

Timestamps:

00:23 Welcome Troy Jensen back to Printing Money

00:50 AMS 2024, and framing the Q4 3DP/AM industry earnings

02:40 The drive to profitability; specialization vs. scale

04:30 Brigitte de Vet: “It’s a slow revolution but the potential for AM remains large.”

06:36 Stratasys (SSYS)

08:55 Consumables, margins, and DMG Mori (6141:TSE)

10:25 Stratasys acquires Arevo IP

11:20 NNDM most recent offer to acquire SSYS hangs out there

12:38 3D Systems (DDD)

15:53 What of Cubicure, Align, and 3D Systems?

18:18 3D Systems’ regenerative medicine strategy

19:43 Markforged (MKFG)

22:44 Desktop Metal (DM)

27:05 Nano Dimension (NNDM)

27:22 Proto Labs (PRLB)

28:05 Materialise (MTLS)

31:15 Fathom (FATH) going private

31:35 Voxeljet delisting in the US (VX8:FRA)

32:48 Velo3D (VLD)

34:55 Nikon SLM Solutions (7731:TSE)

35:13 Xometry (XOM)

35:28 Is this the bottom?

36:23 HP (HPQ)

37:17 Closing remarks, and see you at RAPID in June!

