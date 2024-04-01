Printing Money Episode 16: Q4 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

The Q4 earnings season is a wrap, and to put a bow on it here is Episode 16 of Printing Money, with Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald) returning to join Danny and review the quarter and year that was. Danny and Troy discuss the expectations they had for Q4 based in part on their impressions of the various additive manufacturing (AM) CEOs that attended February’s AMS New York City conference. Then, they dive in.
In under 40 minutes Troy and Danny cover all the AM Q4 and annual earnings reports, and analyze what’s driving the numbers, the outlooks and the strategies. Nobody is officially calling a “Haines Bottom” for the public 3D printing companies, but there are reasons to hope. Please enjoy Episode 16!
Timestamps:
00:23 Welcome Troy Jensen back to Printing Money
00:50 AMS 2024, and framing the Q4 3DP/AM industry earnings
02:40 The drive to profitability; specialization vs. scale
04:30 Brigitte de Vet: “It’s a slow revolution but the potential for AM remains large.”
06:36 Stratasys (SSYS)
08:55 Consumables, margins, and DMG Mori (6141:TSE)
10:25 Stratasys acquires Arevo IP
11:20 NNDM most recent offer to acquire SSYS hangs out there
12:38 3D Systems (DDD)
15:53 What of Cubicure, Align, and 3D Systems?
18:18 3D Systems’ regenerative medicine strategy
19:43 Markforged (MKFG)
22:44 Desktop Metal (DM)
27:05 Nano Dimension (NNDM)
27:22 Proto Labs (PRLB)
28:05 Materialise (MTLS)
31:15 Fathom (FATH) going private
31:35 Voxeljet delisting in the US (VX8:FRA)
32:48 Velo3D (VLD)
34:55 Nikon SLM Solutions (7731:TSE)
35:13 Xometry (XOM)
35:28 Is this the bottom?
36:23 HP (HPQ)
37:17 Closing remarks, and see you at RAPID in June!
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
L’Oréal and University of Oregon’s 3D Bioprinting Breakthrough in Skin Models
A giant in the beauty industry, L’Oréal (EPA: OR) has made strides in skin research since the 1980s and, as of 2015, the company began exploring bioprinting. Recently, the brand...
UC Berkeley’s New Alliance Boosts 3D Printing Resources for Hardware Startups
Berkeley SkyDeck has joined forces with the Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation, University of California, Berkeley’s state-of-the-art interdisciplinary hub, to offer a big boost to hardware startups participating in the...
Join Us Tomorrow Learn How to Scale 3D Printing to Production with HP Multi Jet Fusion
Over the past several weeks, 3DPrint.com has hosted three distinct webinars about HP´s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology. These webinars looked at design, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM),...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 24, 2024
We’ve got a very busy week of webinars and events, starting with Global Industrie Paris and a members-only roundtable for AM Coalition. Stratasys will continue its advanced in-person training and...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.