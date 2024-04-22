Israel’s Magnus Metal Raises $74M for its Digital Casting Process

Magnus Metal, an Israeli advanced manufacturing startup specializing in the production of machines that leverage a proprietary process incorporating both casting and additive manufacturing (AM) principles, has raised $74 million in a Series B round led by Tel Aviv venture capital fund, Entrée Capital, and Target Global, a venture capital fund based in Berlin. Caterpillar Ventures, the venture arm of the global construction and mining equipment giant, also participated in the round.
Magnus Metal’s trademark Digital Casting process relies on the creation of ceramic molds designed with a slicer, with metals then added to each mold layer by layer. According to the company, its technology enables users to manufacture parts with widely-available solid metals rather than powders, and its machines will have throughput capabilities of one ton per day.
Magnus’ co-founder and CEO, Boaz Vinogradov, told TechCrunch, “This [round] is going to take us into industrialization this year and beta testing beginning of next year. The goal is to use this funding to have an industrial machine that is quite robust that the customers finished testing.” The CEO also told TechCrunch that, in addition to machines, Magnus also sells the proprietary ceramic materials used for the molds in Digital Casting.
In a press release, Ran Achituv from Entrée Capital said, “We co-led this investment based on customers’ demand for Magnus Metal’s solution in order to on-shore production lines to overcome supply chain and quality issues. Digital Casting is the only technology that allows reduction of production cost, meeting environmental regulation, meeting and surpassing quality standards and increase business agility with shortened delivery time and increased customization. It is the only solution that doesn’t require new engineering and design as it digitally casts parts using the current customer’s raw materials.”
There aren’t many companies that do it yet, but the combination of casting and 3D printing into one process does look like an approach that has begun to carve out a niche in the AM industry. Ohio’s Skuld recently opened a foundry centered around its proprietary additive manufacturing evaporative casting (AMEC) method, while New Zealand’s Foundry Lab debuted its Digital Metal Casting platform at Formnext 2022, and formed a partnership with global power management giant Eaton last fall.
Another significant theme that Magnus’ big funding round encapsulates is the potential return to form for Israeli tech startups, which in 2023 “hit an 8-year low”. It is notable that the same factors driving investment in Magnus Metals were also behind another recent major funding round for an Israeli startup, supply chain digitization firm Sensos’ $20 million Series A in February.
In that sense, it may turn out that the 2023 VC lull is better characterized as a pivot, rather than as a sign that investors have soured on the Israeli market. Instead of repelling those scared off by geopolitical risk, the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East might simply be causing investors to reevaluate which spaces will give them the best opportunity for ROI.
Images courtesy of Magnus Metal
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, April 20, 2024: Manufacturing 4.0 Consortium, Blow Molding, & More
We’re starting with news about a manufacturing consortium in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as OPEN MIND Technologies has joined the Georgia Tech Manufacturing 4.0 Consortium. Moving on, industrial machining...
Nylon 3D Printed Parts Made More Functional with Coatings & Colors
Parts 3D printed from polyamide (PA, Nylon) 12 using powder bed fusion (PBF) are a mainstay in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. While post-finishing processes have improved the porosity of...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 14, 2024
We’re starting off the week’s 3D printing webinars and events at ASTM AMCOE’s 11th Snapshot Workshop and MACH Exhibition. Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, SME is holding a virtual...
Researchers Gain New Levels of Control over Volumetric 3D Printing
A recent study published in Advanced Materials Technologies by Nathaniel Corrigan, Xichuan Li, Jin Zhang, and Cyrille Boyer delves into the advancements in xolography, a pioneering volumetric 3D printing method....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.