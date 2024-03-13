US’s Largest Homebuilder D.R. Horton Invests in Construction 3D Printing Startup Apis Cor

Apis Cor, a manufacturer of robotic construction 3D printing technologies, has recently announced a new partnership in its journey towards evolving the global building sector. The company revealed that D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the United States, has made an investment in Apis Cor, marking a pivotal moment for both entities.

The partnership between Apis and Horton is positioned to shake up the landscape of residential construction. These organizations plan to collaborate on a multi-unit project in South Florida, leveraging Apis Cor’s soon to-be-completed 3D-printed wall system.

For industry watchers, D.R.Horton’s investment and partnership with Apis might seem odd given their longtime association with additive construction startup ICON. But with ICON’s sights trained on the stars, Department of Defense, and niche affordable housing projects, perhaps Horton required a partner with more mass-market aims. With promises coming down from the White House to increase America’s housing stock and create new incentives for first-time home-buyers, the moment is probably right for an established housing construction firm to publicly embrace 3D construction for more traditional and shovel-ready projects.

It is also noteworthy that this collaboration will involve a project in Florida. While the state has remained in the news due to the policies of its controversial governor, it has also embraced the additive manufacturing industry. Thanks in part to its proximity to naval and aerospace hubs, multiple AM firms have headquarters or facilities in Florida or plans underway to construct one, including Apis Cor, Sintavia, Bechtel & Made In Space. The state also welcomed its first 3D printed home in 2022, along with a 3D printed barn facility for in 2023. It is unknown if the current project between Apis and Horton will be fueled by grants similar to the project undertaken in Tallahassee, but one must imagine that both the White House and Florida’s electeds will be looking at all options to keep attracting additive construction projects to the state.

With Montana, Florida and California (among others) all making headlines for approving residential additive construction projects, and promises from on high to add tens of thousands of new homes to America’s housing stock, it is only a matter of time before we see a wave of such projects getting approved across the country.

