Printing Money Episode 15: 3D Printing Markets & Deals, with AM Research and AMPOWER

Printing Money returns with Episode 15! This month, NewCap Partners‘ Danny Piper is joined by Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at Additive Manufacturing (AM) Research, and Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, Executive Partner at AMPOWER. Last month, we zoomed out with The Association for Manufacturing Technology’s Chris Chidzik and examined the broader manufacturing market. This month, we zoom back in with two of the leading AM market analysts.

Scott and Matthias took part in a market data panel at the 2024 Additive Manufacturing Strategies business summit earlier this month, and continue the conversation here. Danny queries Matthias and Scott on their respective market tracking methodologies and gets their views on global and regional trends across metals, polymers, hardware and services.

The second part of Episode 15 takes a look at notable deals and market activity in the last month, including news from Wayland Additive, Desktop Metal, CORE Industrial, SOLIZE, Prototal, and others. Enjoy Episode 15 and stay tuned for more!

Time Stamps:

00:16 Danny introduces our guests

01:35 Meet Scott Dunham, EVP Research at AM Research

02:42 Meet Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, Executive Partner, AMPOWER

04:22 Wall Street research analysts vs. market research analysts

05:18 AM Research data methodology

07:18 AMPOWER data methodology

09:39 AM market trends: A regional discussion

14:01 Print services market trends: Specialized versus broader approach

18:38 OEM market trends: Does Chris Chidzik’s broader manufacturing view apply to AM?

22:41 Build size: Is bigger better?

27:36 AMPOWER: AM Ventures venture capital market study

32:25 Wayland Additive raises GBP 4.2M

37:38 More construction 3DP raises: Azure raises $5M & Black Buffalo raises $4.25M

39:48 Desktop Metal files $250M mixed shelf offering with Cantor Fitzgerald

40:20 CORE Industrial raises $887M

40:57 SOLIZE IPOs in Japan

42:16 Prototal acquires CA Models

44:53 NUBURU (NASD: BURU) seeking strategic alternatives

46:23 RIP 3D Printing: Arevo assets up for sale, Uniformity Labs equipment auction, Shapeways liquidating Desktop Metal hardware, Morf3D being phased out

48:59 Thanks to Scott and Matthias!

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

