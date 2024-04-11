ADDiTEC Racing & Liquid Metal Jet 3D Printing Emerge Victorious at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Just a few short months ago, metal additive manufacturing solutions provider ADDiTEC launched a brand new division solely dedicated to motorsports. Through ADDiTEC Racing, the company began actively participating in the Porsche GT3 Cup Trophy and other series races in the U.S., hiring top professional drivers and acquiring race assets such as support trailers, vehicles, and more. The team’s debut race was in February at the prestigious Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida, which is also where ADDiTEC scored its first major victory two weeks ago.

Motorsports is increasingly becoming a high-profile showcase industry for advanced, high-performance 3D printing technologies, like ADDiTEC’s high-power 6kW laser-assisted directed energy deposition (LDED) and liquid metal jetting (LMJ). At formnext 2023 in Germany, many booths had 3D printed racecar components, and even the cars themselves, on display for attendees to admire. So ADDiTEC’s new motorsports-dedicated division was a very smart move. ADDiTEC Racing helps drive industry adoption of AM, as its cars and some equipment have 3D printed parts. Plus, each race event the team participates in also features live demonstrations of the company’s 3D printing.

“Additec Racing is a true testament to the fusion of speed and technology, where the power of Porsche racing cars meets the innovation of Additec’s liquid metal printing. Together, they have created a force to be reckoned with on race tracks worldwide. As they continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, their journey promises excitement and excellence at every turn. Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or a technology aficionado, Additec Racing’s story is one that’s worth following,” the division wrote on its website.

At the Homestead-Miami Speedway, ADDiTEC Racing took to the track with its precision Porsche cars, and it was up against some pretty stiff competition. But the team ultimately emerged from the circuit victorious, showing off its innovation and skill with a first place win in the Best Overall Time across all competing classes. In addition, ADDiTEC Racing was also awarded second place for the fastest lap in their class—they are clearly in it to win it!

“We are thrilled to have emerged victorious at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, and further reinforces our excitement and ambition to use our cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology to enable success in motorsports,” Brian Matthews, the CEO and Founder of ADDiTEC, stated in a press release.

Having very publicly showcased its prowess in both racing and high-performance LMJ metal 3D printing on the track, the company is obviously set on pushing boundaries in the motorsports space. It will be exciting to hear if it remains just as committed to innovation in aerospace. ADDiTEC Racing is based in Palm City, Florida, and as 3DPrint.com Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky learned at RAPID 2023, ADDiTEC itself moved from Las Vegas to Florida with the express purpose of being closer to the aerospace industry. Will it be able to dominate in both?

Images courtesy of ADDiTEC

