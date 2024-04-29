HILOS Launches Studio OS for AI-Driven 3D Printed Shoe Design

12 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D SoftwareConsumer GoodsNorth America
IMTS

Share this Article

At Milan Design Week, footwear 3D printing startup HILOS has unveiled its latest development, Studio OS. Introduced at the historical Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, the platform is meant to redefine how footwear is designed and manufactured.

Studio OS, which the company frames as “the first” generative design software specialized for 3D printed footwear, leverages artificial intelligence to transform initial concepts into tangible, wearable products. The software’s debut at Milan follows the introduction of HILOS Studio at Art Basel Miami last year, which marked a significant shift in the company’s approach from producing to facilitating production.

The new platform is meant to allow designers of all skill levels to rapidly iterate on their ideas through a user-friendly interface that converts text prompts, sketches, or mood boards into detailed 3D CAD models ready for production. With Studio OS, HILOS aims to both speed up the design process as well as enhance the flexibility and control creatives have over the final product. The platform allows for the decomposition of shoe components into distinct layers, providing granularity and the ability to regenerate parts at the component level. The company claims that products can be launched to market in as little as 90 days using Studio OS.

In an immersive presentation, HILOS showcased an array of products created using Studio OS within an elaborate setup at Alcova. The setting, complete with shoes emerging from sand dunes and a double arch colonnade splitting the display area, encapsulated the fusion of digital prowess and physical artistry.

Adding to the spectacle and educational value of the event, HILOS arranged a series of speakers from the European design and architecture scenes, including Carlo Ratti, MIT professor and Venice Biennale organizer; Arturo Tedeschi, a computational designer; and James Carnes, former VP of Strategy and Innovation at Adidas.

Founded in 2019 and based in Portland, HILOS attempts to reduce the environmental impact of footwear manufacturing. Partnering with companies like BASF, HP, and AMT, HILOS has demonstrated the ability to cut carbon emissions and water usage in shoe production by 50 percent and 99 percent, respectively. These efforts are part of a broader ambition to produce footwear locally and on-demand, minimizing waste and inventory overheads.

After investment from ex-Nike executives, we can really see how HILOS’s business model has evolved to establish a complete design-to-production workflow that can be leveraged by new and established footwear brands alike. This coincides with other companies, like Zellerfeld, pursuing their own models for bringing 3D printed shoes to market.

In turn, we’re witnessing the nascent evolution of the 3D printed footwear market that began with experiments by large manufacturers a decade ago to the beginning of true end-product manufacturing. It’s still early stages for this emerging segment, but it’s exciting to see it finally take shape.

Feature image credit: Ancuta Sarca

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Printing a Better Game: 3D Printing and the Evolution of Golf Equipment

3D Printing Financials: Materialise’s Profitability Amid Revenue Dip in Q1 2024

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

Initial Speakers and Sponsors Announced for Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025

Nearly a year away from the event, the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 conference is already beginning to take shape. Building upon the success of 2024’s summit, AMS has established...

April 25, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessEuropeStocks

3D Printing Financials: Prodways’ Q1 2024 Revenue Drop and Accounting Overhaul

Prodways (EPA: PWG) has released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2024, announcing modest revenue. This result is lower than last year’s, reflecting the company’s ongoing adjustments to...

April 23, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 21, 2024

It’s another busy week of webinars and events, starting with Hannover Messe in Germany and continuing with Metalcasting Congress, Chinaplas, TechBlick’s Innovation Festival, and more. Stratasys continues its advanced training...

April 21, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Fathom Struggles in Financial Quicksand During Critical Transition

Facing a year of key transitions and financial pressures, Fathom (Nasdaq: FTHM) has filed its annual report for 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The document outlines...

April 19, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
FacFox
HP Automate
SME/RAPID
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
3D Systems
EOS
Craftcloud
Formnet Germany
Colibrium
AM Energy
AMR Military
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides