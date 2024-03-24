3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 24, 2024

We’ve got a very busy week of webinars and events, starting with Global Industrie Paris and a members-only roundtable for AM Coalition. Stratasys will continue its advanced in-person training and is also offering another webinar, Quickparts is holding a Happy Hour Roadshow and 3D Systems is holding an open house in Ohio, 3DPrint.com and HP will have a joint webinar about Foxconn scaling its production with MJF, and much more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

March 25 – 28: Global Industrie Paris

This week in France, Global Industrie Paris will be held from March 25-28, with 40,000 visitors expected to attend this “meeting place for the whole industrial ecosystem.” 3,000 machines are expected to be operating on the show floor, with an expected 2,300 exhibitors, including Materialise, Quickparts, ABB, 3D Industries, and Dassault Systèmes. There are 15 zones of exhibition space, starting with additive manufacturing and 3D printing, as well as machining and material removal, robotics, electronics, and more.

“As a cornerstone in reindustrialization, Global Industrie symbolizes the commitment and pride of industrial players. A Showcase for Regions, know-how and the essential presence of industry in our everyday lives, it is above all a place to meet and do business for those who are shaping today’s and tomorrow’s industry, and an opportunity to show their fighting spirit.”

You can register for the event here.

March 25: AM Coalition Members-Only Roundtable

Tomorrow, March 25th, the AM Coalition will hold a virtual members-only roundtable at 3 pm EST about how to “Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT).” This pilot was established by the National Defense Authorization Act of FY22 by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) as a competitive, merit-based program for innovative products and technologies that meet the demands of the warfighter, but don’t have the funding needed to transition into production. It’s not an SBIR program, because it’s procurement funding as opposed to research funding. At the roundtable, attendees will hear from key frontline Department of Defense staff who are directly connected to the procurement and acquisition process all about the APFIT program.

“The purpose of the APFIT pilot program is to expeditiously transition technologies into production, and to accelerate the fielding of needed technologies to the warfighter, with priority given to technologies developed by small businesses and nontraditional defense contractors.”

You can RSVP for the members-only roundtable here.

March 26 – 28: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses in the U.S. and EMEA, and is holding “Stereolithography Advanced Operations” at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility from March 26-28. This course is for those who want to gain more knowledge about the company’s whole SLA workflow on the Neo 3D printer family.

“Learners will be introduced to topics such as materials consideration, working in Materialise Magics software, printing operations, best practices and parts finishing techniques.”

For more details and registration: training.us@stratasys.com.

March 26: Engitype Open House

3D printing supplier Engitype is holding an open house at its facility in Gig Harbor, Washington this Tuesday, March 26th, where attendees can explore what’s new in additive manufacturing solutions from Markforged, Axtra 3D, 3D Systems, and Formlabs. There are five one-hour time slots during the day, starting at 9 am and ending at 4 pm PST, and attendees can choose one for their tour. Then they’ll have the chance to see the new FX10 from Markforged, witness how Hybrid-Photosynthesis technology from Axtra 3D revolutionized resin printing, learn how Formlabs made post-processing simpler, and more.

“Explore new material offerings catering to a diverse range of applications, including true silicon, injection molding, aerospace and automotive, medical/dental, electronics, manufacturing tooling applications, and more.”

You can select your time slot for the open house here.

March 26: Navigating the True Costs of Metal AM with AddUp

AddUp is holding a webinar at 11 am EST this Tuesday the 26th, called “Throughput Unlocked: Navigating Metal AM’s True Costs.” Attendees will learn all about evaluating the comprehensive cost landscape of AM, and all of the costs throughout the entire production lifecycle, including those associated with build preparation, 3D printing, post-processing, and quality testing. The webinar will also focus on important questions for benchmarking metal AM platforms, as well as the significance of throughput, uptime, batch sizes, and operational costs per build—all of which add up to the total cost of 3D printer ownership.

“In this webinar, AddUp’s Business Development Representative, Jamie Sordo, demystifies the true cost of AM. She uses a holistic approach to look at the big picture and answer the questions that businesses really need to know when evaluating AM as a solution.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 26: Advanced Manufacturing & Operations Workshop

Also on the 26th, at the Oshkosh Waterfront Hotel and Convention Center in Wisconsin, GSC, An Ellison Technologies Company, is holding a workshop about “Advanced Manufacturing & Operations” from 11 am until 2 pm CDT. DELMIA, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE Cloud platform, provides solutions to manufacturers and service providers to help leverage virtual modeling and simulation with real world operations to improve quality and efficiency. But, Markforged 3D printers can help with this by producing components with superior strength-to-wait ratios, optimizing part structures for functionality and performance, reduce expenses associated with outsourcing, and more. Doug Piazza, Territory Manager at Markforged, will discuss the AM landscape, and its ever-expanding role on the factory floor.

“DELMIA Collaborative Operations enables Lean Manufacturing to eliminate waste (time, materials, effort and money). “Markforged 3D Printers can significantly contribute to factory optimization by enhancing overall efficiency and competitiveness in the market.”

You can register for the workshop here.

March 26: Foxconn Scaling Production with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion

Tuesday, March 26th is a busy day for events and webinars, but you’ll definitely want to make room in your schedule for this 3DPrint.com webinar at 2 pm EST! “Scaling Production with HP Multi Jet Fusion” isn’t your typical webinar—it’s a live Q&A discussion, moderated by our own Joris Peels, between Joshua Almeter, AM engineer for eCMMS, Foxconn at HP’s Americas Product Completion Center, and Dustin Kloempken, HP Lead Application Engineer. HP previously held three other webinars related to using its MJF solutions and DfAM to scale production, and if you still have questions about them, including what’s next in Foxconn’s journey with MJF, you can get them answered here.

“Foxconn adopted, expanded, and scaled their production line using additive manufacturing. They discovered real-world examples and benefits on their own and by observing lessons learned in other sectors outside their own.”

You can register for this webinar, and find links to the previous three, here.

March 26: Quickparts Happy Hour Roadshow

The final offering on the 26th is a Happy Hour Roadshow by Quickparts, from 4-7 pm EST at Lynwood Brewing Concern in Raleigh, North Carolina. Highlights of this drop-in event include an introduction to Quickparts and its diverse, “limitless” manufacturing services, including 3D printing and CNC machining; case studies; a technology showcase with example parts on display; and drinks, appetizers, and networking.

“This free event is an excellent opportunity for engineers, designers, and other professionals to learn more about Quickparts’ extensive capabilities and how they can leverage them to bring their ideas to life. As a drop-in event, customers can come when convenient to them to chat with our experts. Drinks and appetizers available to enjoy while exploring real, custom parts on display.”

Space is limited, so register here to reserve your spot!

March 27 – 28: Design-2-Part Atlanta

Design-2-Part, North America’s largest design and contract manufacturing trade show is coming to Atlanta, Georgia from March 27-28. These shows are great places to find new suppliers for parts and manufacturing services, and this one in particular will exclusively feature 150 American suppliers to help your business shorten the supply chain, mitigate risk, and get parts manufactured on time. 17 exhibitors are in the additive manufacturing service category, including 3DOLOGiE, Endeavor 3D, GoEngineer, Phillips Corp., and TriMech. Other service categories include automation, bearings, 3D printed and investment castings, coatings, EDM, fasteners, heat treating, machining, measurement and inspection, plastics, and much more.

“From design and prototypes to production, finishing and assemblies…get the instant answers you need at this show.”

You can register for the show here.

March 27: DPRTE 2024

The UK’s leading defense procurement and supply chain event, DPRTE 2024, is coming to Farnborough, located southwest of London, on March 27th. Supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Procurement Advice and Support Service (PASS), DPRTE stands for “Defence Procurement Research Technology Exportability,” and connects academia, buyers, suppliers, and prime contractors from across the defense acquisition supply chain. There will be multiple keynote presentations, six knowledge transfer zones (including Digital & Technology), a product showcase, and three Partner Pavilions: Equipment and Supplies, Infrastructure and Estates, and Science and Technology.

“DPRTE provides buyers engaged across the defence procurement community with an invaluable opportunity to meet with leading suppliers, who are actively delivering a diverse range of innovative products and services that can support both current and future procurement requirements.”

You can register for the event here.

March 27: 3D Systems Columbus, Ohio Open House

This Wednesday, March 27th, 3D Systems is holding an Open House in Columbus, Ohio from 1-4 pm EST. This is the latest stop on its Additive Insights Roadshow, and is held in partnership with BES-3D. Attendees will have exclusive access to the company’s experts, including product specialists and engineers, who will provide demonstrations, answer questions, and offer insights into how 3D Systems’ various material, software, and 3D printer solutions can address your specific applications and challenges, and empower businesses to design, iterate, and manufacture with improved precision, speed, and efficiency.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your network, collaborate, and learn from peers who share a passion for innovation and additive manufacturing. Have a drink and bite with us and let us discuss how we can help you unlock your AM potential.”

You can register for the open house here.

March 27: Virtual America Makes Member Town Hall

America Makes will hold a virtual town hall meeting for its members from 2-3 pm EST on the 27th. The format of this town hall will be an open forum Q&A, so America Makes can hear directly from its members. The speaker will be Zane Ross, Engagement Manager for America Makes / NCDMM.

“Bring your questions and suggestions for the America Makes team. The format will provide a setting for open dialogue.”

You can register for the virtual town hall here.

March 27: Revolutionizing Molding & Core Equipment with AM

In its second offering of the day, 3D Systems is also holding a webinar at 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 27th, about “Revolutionizing Molding and Core Equipment: Unlocking Efficiency with Additive Manufacturing.” Sponsored by Modern Casting (American Foundry Association), the webinar will shine a spotlight on the company’s pellet 3D printers and materials, as attendees explore how AM can transform the foundry landscape. Real-life use cases of foundries using pellet extrusion systems to reduce time to market and increase competitiveness will be highlighted, and topics will include system and material selection, critical factors like lead time and bench properties, and more.

“In today’s foundry industry, challenges abound in the manufacture and procurement of molding and core equipment, characterized by long lead times for materials, rising supply costs, and a scarcity of skilled labor. However, a proven solution exists to surmount these obstacles – pellet extrusion additive manufacturing, specifically 3D Systems’ EXT Titan Pellet series 3D Printers. This cutting-edge technology facilitates the rapid production of patterns and core boxes, presenting a paradigm shift in both time and cost efficiency compared to traditional methods.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 28: GrabCAD Print Pro & PolyJet 3D Printing

In addition to its SLA advanced training, Stratasys is also holding a webinar about “Pushing the Boundaries of 3D Printing with GrabCAD Print Pro x PolyJet” at 10 am EST on Thursday, March 28th. Product Manager Rotem Zax will speak during the webinar, discussing the various intricacies of functional, form-fit, and visual prototyping with GrabCAD Print Pro software and PolyJet 3D printing.

“We’ll explore the game-changing features that are setting new industry standards, including the innovative Smart Insert. Discover how the Print-on-Tray function allows for printing directly on the tray, offering a unique opportunity for adopting surface textures. We will also discuss the groundbreaking Air-as-Material feature that simplifies workflow while providing up to 30% material savings.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 28: TRX Webinar on CBAM Materials & Process

Also on Thursday the 28th, at 11 am EST, America Makes will hold the latest in its TRX Webinar Series, “Composite Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) Material and Process Overview.” Jeff DeGrange, Chief Commercial Officer at Impossible Objects, Inc., will provide an overview of the engineering principles of the company’s 3D Composite Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) materials and processes for producing thermoplastic parts at high rates of speed.

“This webinar includes a deep dive into the CBAM process and workflow, part design guidelines, material build options, material properties, current tooling and end-use composite applications, and a look into future advancements for using ceramic materials in extreme temperature environments.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 28: MakerBot’s Annual Education Summit

Finally, MakerBot is holding its fourth annual Education Summit, starting at 12 pm EST on the 28th. The theme will be “From classroom to career: 3D Printing in Education and Beyond,” and educators will share their perspectives and tips on using the technology with students, and the impact it has in the classroom. Students will also share how 3D printing changed their learning experiences. There will be four hourlong sessions: setting the foundation; empowering educators; paving the way; and academia and industry. Each one is curated to offer takeaways that can really impact today’s classroom.

“Join us as we create a space for collaboration, learning, and building a community dedicated to shaping the educational landscape and preparing students for careers that go beyond imagination.”

You can reserve your seat for the summit here.

