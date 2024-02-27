EOS Taps 1000 Kelvin for “First” AI Co-pilot for 3D Printing

Additive manufacturing (AM) startup 1000 Kelvin has joined forces with EOS to integrate AMAIZE, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for AM, into the EOS software suite. The solution aims to streamline production workflows, enhance engineering processes, and drive manufacturing excellence.

Launched in November 2023, AMAIZE made its debut at Formnext 2023. 1000 Kelvin’s flagship AI-driven software was already a pretty hot commodity. At the same event, the company unveiled strategic integrations with key players in the commercial AM machine sector, including EOS as well as a prominent rocket launch provider based in California.

AMAIZE is being promoted as a way to generate “optimal print recipes using a physics-informed AI technology for first-time-right 3D printing.” Users upload a print file to the AMAIZE cloud, which analyzes the part and automatically corrects any thermo-mechanical issues by optimizing the scan strategy and process parameters. Ideally, this eliminates the need for costly finite element simulation software and multiple physical iterations, which result in wasted materials, energy, and money. 1000 Kelvin has already directly integrated the cloud-native solution AMAIZE with multiple machine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enabling next-generation AI software and compute infrastructure for AM. For EOS users eager to begin using AMAIZE, they can access it directly through 1000 Kelvin.

Among the first to try AMAIZE was FKM, one of Germany’s leading AM contract manufacturers. After using it, The company reported significant improvements in engineering speed and product quality.

Matthias Henkel, CEO of FKM, commented, “1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE aligns perfectly with our commitment to digital excellence in manufacturing. It allows our engineers to predictively navigate complex components’ quality and consistency requirements.”

By integrating AMAIZE into the EOS software suite, 1000 Kelvin empowers customers in industries including aerospace, energy, and contract manufacturing to harness cutting-edge AI, streamlining their design processes, cutting engineering costs by up to 80%, and accelerating the introduction of new AM products. The company anticipates clients using AM in production will get qualified parts to market faster at a lower cost since AMAIZE uses AI models to predict print issues, perform corrections, and generate print files specific to a machine.

Omar Fergani, Founder and CEO of 1000 Kelvin, explained on a social media post: “Our customers and the industry tell us that to shift from prototyping to serial production, we are required to understand and master the underlying materials processing at the core of additive manufacturing. This is no easy task; it requires advanced software technology, computing power, materials expertise, high-precision hardware systems, and, most importantly, partnership. I am proud that the 1000 Kelvin partnership with EOS is bringing a quantum leap solution to the industry and a blueprint for meaningful partnership and useful openness. Our mission is to accelerate the success of engineers and manufacturers by increasing printability and accelerating qualification efforts, thus contributing to unlocking the growth we all are waiting for!”

Fergani also attributed the success of AMAIZE to the open architecture of EOS products and the extensive resources of the EOS Developer Network, a collaborative space where developers, partners, and users can access resources, tools, and support for developing applications, integrations, and solutions that leverage EOS’s 3D printing technologies. This seamless integration ensures that customers can effortlessly leverage the combined strength of AMAIZE and EOS.

While this collaboration between 1000 Kelvin and EOS is a leap forward in the evolution of AM, it’s one of many AI solutions, adding cutting-edge AI to unlock new possibilities in manufacturing. Companies like Autodesk and HP have been at the forefront of integrating AI into 3D printing processes since at least the mid-2010s. Others like Carbon, Stratasys, and Formlabs have also incorporated AI into their 3D printing platforms to streamline processes, improve material properties, and improve print performance while finding a niche within the industry.

As the industry continues to embrace AI, collaborations like this pave the way in shaping a future where AM is at the forefront of advanced manufacturing technologies.

