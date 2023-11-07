EPlus3D

1000Kelvin’s AI-Powered Autocorrect for 3D Printing Now Commercially Available

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing Events3D SoftwareAutomationMetal 3D PrintingQuality ControlSustainability
Electronics
Metal AM Markets

Share this Article

1000Kelvin, the US-Germany software as a service (SaaS) startup specializing in AI-powered solutions for additive manufacturing (AM), has announced the commercial launch of its signature AMAIZE platform at Formnext 2023 (November 7-10 in Frankfurt, Germany). AM sector heavyweight EOS is among the first two customers to integrate AMAIZE software into their operations.

Utilizing AI informed by the laws of physics and feedback from manufacturing data, AMAIZE autocorrects print recipes to ensure the successful production of AM parts on the first try. Founded in 2021 by executives and AM experts from Siemens, 1000Kelvin has used its nearly $3 million in investments to expand from Berlin to Los Angeles, giving the company an optimal geographic foothold to serve its customers in the aerospace and space markets.

In a press release about the commercial launch of AMAIZE at Formnext 2023, Omar Fergani, Ph.D., 1000Kelvin’s CEO and co-founder, said, “The manufacturing and production sector accounts for one-fifth of global carbon emissions and 54% of the world’s energy usage. 3D printing has the unique ability to address these issues, but not until it works consistently. By improving the efficiency and reducing the waste associated with 3D printing, while making the technology easier to use, AMAIZE contributes to a more sustainable future.”

In addition to EOS, 1000Kelvin has also cited an unnamed rocket launch provider based in California as another early integrator of AMAIZE. According to 1000Kelvin, AMAIZE enabled the launch company to solve a thermal management problem related to printing one of its critical parts. AMAIZE yielded an 80 percent reduction in the support structures required to print the part, resulting in a cost savings of over 30 percent per part.

As the AM sector looks to increase new adopters, especially when it comes to metal platforms, one of the most important factors will be how quickly those new customers can see a return on investment (ROI) on their first machines. This is particularly challenging considering how relatively untested metal AM still generally is, combined with the inherently higher cost of both machines and materials.

Software is not a cure-all, but it could certainly make a significant contribution towards accelerating the path to ROI for new metal AM customers. Along those lines, this throws even more importance on the fact that 1000Kelvin counts companies like EOS among its initial customers.

Not only does the endorsement by those brands legitimize AMAIZE, but also, because of the popularity of EOS, 1000Kelvin has ensured the compatibility of its software with platforms that have a high likelihood of being the first machines owned by newcomers to metal AM. Again, software is not a magic bullet: but, on the other hand, the more high-value users that adopt AMAIZE, the faster that 1000Kelvin’s data will improve, putting the company in the best possible position to help the AM sector attract new generations of users.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

“Hardware at the Speed of Software”: Inkbit’s CEO on the Future of Materials in 3D Printing

HP Announces End-to-End Metal 3D Printing Partnerships Ahead of Formnext 2023

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Holo Launches First Slurry SLA 3D Printer for Micro Metal Parts

Slurry stereolithography (SLA) is a captivating technological pathway where loaded vat polymerization resins are transformed into highly detailed and accurate metal parts. This technology is particularly invaluable for medical and...

November 6, 2023
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsBusinessFeatured StoriesNorth America

Nexa3D’s Acquisition of Essentium Explained by CEOs Avi Reichental and Blake Teipel

It’s no secret that the business environment in the last few years has made mergers and acquisitions (M&As) tricky, a theme that has been rather visibly on display in the...

November 6, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 5, 2023

Happy Formnext week! But don’t worry, if you can’t make it to Germany this week, there are still several other in-person and online webinar and event options in the industry....

November 5, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeFeatured Stories

BMW Completes Project to Automate Plastic 3D Printing

After a three-year journey to efficiently scale polymer 3D printed part production, the POLYLINE project has concluded. This endeavor, headquartered at BMW’s Additive Manufacturing Campus, pooled the expertise of EOS,...

November 3, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
6K webinar
HP
FacFox
BASF/Forward AM
Velo3D
EOS FDR
Flashforge
HP
Arburg
3D Systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides