AM Energy

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Living Seawalls, Phrozen FDM and Syensqo

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

Kind Designs has launched 3D printed living seawalls that hope to combat erosion, flooding and storms while engendering marine life. The company says it makes a 10 foot panel in an hour and wants to mass produce them in Florida

Phrozen has made over 100,000 inexpensive vat polymerization systems and now is moving into the Material Extrusion market with a 300 x 300 x 300 mm color mixing dual extrusion printer with its own slicing software costing $849

Solvay has been split into two companies and the one called, inexplicably, Syensqo will continue to offer filament and powder such as PEEK and PEKK for implants. The impossible to spell or pronounce firm which seems to have be put on this earth to terrify receptionists and be the bane of taxi drivers and delivery people worldwide will hopefully introduce some more PEKK materials soon.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Feasting with the Team Behind the Cocoa Press Chocolate 3D Printer

Associated Accessory Products: A Gateway to Automotive 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeFeatured Stories

BMW’s €650M EV Retooling Brings Opportunities for 3D Printing

BMW plans to invest €650 million in converting its Munich car plant for electric vehicle production. This move is part of the global trend towards electrifying plants and vehicle fleets....

January 19, 2024
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesHybrid 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

The State of Metal 3D Printing: ADDiTEC, Nikon SLM Solutions, Additive Industries

Alongside other sectors of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector—such as materials, software, and post-processing—the metal 3D printing industry is in the process of a disruptive transformation, with technologies like directed...

December 19, 2023
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Services3D SoftwareAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeFeatured Stories

German Automotive Giant MAN Truck & Bus Taps Replique for 3D Printed Spare Parts

MAN Truck & Bus, the Munich-based, leading producer of commercial vehicles, has collaborated with BASF spin-out Replique, a digital manufacturing platform also based in Germany, to 3D print spare parts....

November 28, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

GM Buys Tesla’s Sand 3D Printing Provider for Gigacasting

As merger discussions occupied the attention of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry this year, a key development was taking place: multiple automotive giants began discussing their use of casting based...

November 17, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
AMUG
FacFox
3DXTECH
HP
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AM Energy
EOS FDR
Formnext Germany
AMR Military
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides