3D Printing News Unpeeled: Living Seawalls, Phrozen FDM and Syensqo

Kind Designs has launched 3D printed living seawalls that hope to combat erosion, flooding and storms while engendering marine life. The company says it makes a 10 foot panel in an hour and wants to mass produce them in Florida.
Phrozen has made over 100,000 inexpensive vat polymerization systems and now is moving into the Material Extrusion market with a 300 x 300 x 300 mm color mixing dual extrusion printer with its own slicing software costing $849.
Solvay has been split into two companies and the one called, inexplicably, Syensqo will continue to offer filament and powder such as PEEK and PEKK for implants. The impossible to spell or pronounce firm which seems to have be put on this earth to terrify receptionists and be the bane of taxi drivers and delivery people worldwide will hopefully introduce some more PEKK materials soon.
