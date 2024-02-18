3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 18, 2024

Kicking things off in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, SPE’s International Polyolefins Conference is taking place in Texas, while the WAMSymposium will be held in Florida and LMT Lab Day comes again to Chicago. 3D Systems and TriMech are just two of the companies offering webinars this week, and the AM Coalition will present an update on CHIPS for America. For the details of these and all other offerings, keep reading!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

February 18 – 21: SPE’s International Polyolefins Conference 2024

In Galveston, Texas from February 18-21, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) will hold its 2024 International Polyolefins Conference, though there is also a virtual option so remote attendees can access all the papers and interact with virtual exhibitor booths and other attendees. Due to their impact strength, durability, chemical resistance, and recyclability, polyolefins are ideal for AM applications in the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, and packaging industries. Starting with a Sunday afternoon tutorial, the event, which expects over 900 people to attend, will feature 131 presentations, over 50 exhibitor booths, a student poster competition, meeting rooms to rent, and two networking receptions.

“The SPE International Polyolefins Conference brings together producers, suppliers, processors, marketers, application developers, regulators, and thought leaders in polyolefin technology from around the world. It is the biggest polymer conference in the world dedicated to Polyolefins.”

You can register for the conference here.

February 18, 16-25, & 23-March 3: Costco Wholesale Roadshow with FitMyFoot

Custom 3D printed insoles and sandals from FitMyFoot (FMF) are being featured at Costco warehouses across the Pacific Northwest, Los Angeles, and Southwest regions through March. These Wholesale Roadshows are staffed by FMF personnel who can help members with the foot scanning process at the stores. The FMF products are special order at the Costco Roadshows, and members will receive their custom product within two weeks. Today is the last day FMF will be at the Lynnwood, Washington store, and personnel will be at the Tustin Ranch, California store through February 25th. FMF will be at the store in Woodinville, Washington from February 23rd through March 3rd.

“Come visit us and one of our specialists will get you set up with 3D printed Custom Insoles made for your feet.”

Stay tuned here for further dates and locations! But, if members don’t feel like coming to the warehouse, they can also scan their feet at home using the FMF app, and order their 3D printed insoles and sandals that way.

February 19 – 23: WAMSymposium (WAMS 2024)

Co-organized by NASA and ESA, and powered by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), the WAMSymposium (Worldwide Advanced Manufacturing Symposium for Space, Air, and Land Transportation) comes to Orlando, Florida from February 19-23. This one-of-a-kind conference brings together industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and professionals to share their expertise and perspective in the industries of and, air, ground, and space transportation engineering. The themes of WAMS 2024 include digital manufacturing, coatings and corrosion, in-space manufacturing, welding and joining technologies, smart materials, and additive manufacturing, and will cover topics like development, design, assembly, integration, and verification.

“Bringing together the space, aeronautics and land transportation engineering manufacturing community will maximize the cross-fertilisation opportunities, promoting an inter-sectorial technical and commercial exchange worldwide. Moreover, certification and standardization authorities in the relevant sectors will also be represented.”

You can register for WAMS 2024 here.

February 20: Metal 3D Printing with 3DXpert’s NoSupports

On Tuesday, February 20th, at 10 am CET (4 am EST), 3D Systems will hold a webinar about how to “Expand Design Capabilities and Reduce Costs: Metal Printing with 3DXpert’s NoSupports.” 3D Systems Application Expert Allan Huntington and NoSupports Product Manager Dr. Pierre Van Cauwenbergh will introduce attendees to NoSupports technology, and how it can reduce the need for support structures in Direct Metal Printing (DMP), along with speeding up design cycles, expanding the design envelope, and unlocking new applications. You’ll learn how to maintain superior part quality while using NoSupports in DMP, understand its value proposition and typical use cases, and more.

“Learn about the value proposition and typical use cases of NoSupports, and gain insights from two compelling case studies covering healthcare and industrial applications. Explore how NoSupports technology, combined with high-productivity printing strategies, can improve efficiency, shorten lead times, and lower costs throughout the entire additive manufacturing workflow, all while maintaining superior part quality.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 20: SOLIDWORKS Cloud 2024 with TriMech

Also on the 20th, TriMech will offer a “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS Cloud 2024” webinar at 10 am EST. SOLIDWORKS Cloud 2024 Offer is a 100% browser-based design solution designed to run on any device or platform. Matt Kokoski, a TriMech Technical Manager, will teach attendees about the basics of how SOLIDWORKS Cloud works, some of the design tools like xShape and xDesign, and how to collaborate on a design using these tools through 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.

“Learn about basic part and assembly creation with xDesign, creating manufacturing drawings with xDrawing, modeling complex shapes with xShape. We will also cover sheet metal and weldment design. Don’t miss this informative session.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 21 – 22: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses in the U.S. and EMEA, and this week there is one in-person offering at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility. From February 21-22, the company will offer training in “SAF Advanced Operations” for customers of its H350 printers. Attendees will learn about the entire SAF 3D printing workflow during this session.

“Topics include build preparation with GrabCAD, running printing jobs, printer maintenance, depowdering and post processing considerations.”

To register for this course, email training.us@stratasys.com. It will also be held in March, April, May, and June.

February 21: 3D Printing for Education

CAD MicroSolutions and Mosaic Manufacturing are teaming up to offer a short webinar on “Print, Learn, Empower: 3D Printing for Education” at 12 pm EST on Wednesday the 21st. Together, they will explain how 3D printing can cultivate problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking skills in students. Attendees will learn about the latest advancements in 3D printing for education, gain insights into the impact of 3D printing on skills development, student engagement, and project-based learning, and see a demo of Mosaic’s Array and Element 3D printers to learn how they make 3D printing efficient and accessible in an educational setting. Plus, there will be a live Q&A session to address specific concerns or questions about implementing 3D printing in educational institutions.

“This webinar is tailored for educators, administrators, and anyone passionate about leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the learning experience. This is an amazing opportunity to understand how 3D printing technology fosters creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills among students.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 21: AM Coalition’s CHIPS for America Update

The latest Zoom forum by the Additive Manufacturing Coalition will be at 3 pm EST on February 21st, providing a “CHIPS for America UPDATE: Implementation and Future Initiatives.” The speaker will be Jasmine Stoughton, R&D Public Engagement, CHIPS for America Office, U.S. Department of Commerce.

“Hear from the CHIPS for America Office about the implementation of the CHIPS act thus far, and opportunities for Additive Manufacturers to participate in upcoming activities.”

You can RSVP for the forum here.

February 22 – 24: LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2024

From the 22nd through the 24th, LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2024 will take place. This is the largest dental laboratory event in America, and will feature educational seminars, as well as exhibit halls. Several AM industry companies will be exhibiting, including 3D Systems, 3Shape, Align Technologies, Carbon, and more.

“Join us for LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2024, February 22-24, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago!”

You can register for the event here.

February 22: Register for TVF’s Metal 3D Printing Course

While the online Metal 3D Printing Course by The Virtual Foundry (TVF) doesn’t start until next week, registration for it ends this Thursday, February 22nd. Attendees will learn the fundamentals of FFF metal 3D printing, industry insights, and advanced techniques from the experts who invented Filamet, and receive personal instruction, free support between sessions, and more. The course, which runs from February 29-May 23, has a total of seven sessions, and is suggested for manufacturers interested in integrating AM into their production processes, engineers and designs looking to expand their metal FFF skill set, and entrepreneurs who want to drive competitiveness and innovation by leveraging the technology.

“In today’s fast-paced manufacturing world, keeping up means mastering the latest tech. That’s where our FFF Metal 3D Printing Course steps in. Led by the pioneers themselves, this isn’t just a class—it’s a game-changer.”

You can register for the course here. There are only 10 spots available, so don’t delay!

February 22: All About 3D Printing Materials

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the materials used in 3D printing, then you won’t want to miss this Design News webinar, sponsored by EOS and igus, at 11 am EST on the 22nd. The webinar, called “3D Printing: It’s About the Materials,” takes a look at the developments and challenges in the world of 3D printing materials, which are critical to the AM market. Moderated by Design News Senior Editor Rob Spiegel, the speakers will be Preston Souza, Additive Manufacturing Product Manager for igus, inc., and Dr. Gregory Hayes, Senior Vice President – Applied Technology, EOS, who recently spoke at our Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event.

“To a large degree, the viability and acceptance of 3D printing as a manufacturing process are due to advances in materials. The development of 3D printing is a story told in materials development, from improved polymers to metal and ceramics. It’s not an exaggeration to say that 3D printing companies compete on materials. To some degree, these companies have become materials companies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 22: CSAT Webinar by SPEE3D

Finally, at 6 pm EST on Thursday, February 22nd, the Cold Spray Action Team (CSAT) will hold the latest in its Platinum Sponsor Webinar Series, and this one will be by SPEE3D, about SPEE3D. CTO Steven Camilleri, together with SPEE3D’s Senior Director of Worldwide Education Sales Pierre Devaux, will discuss “SPEE3D Material Developments: Implementing Hot Isostatic Pressing for Post-processing on an Additive Cold Sprayed Naval Alloy.” They’ll give an overview of the development of the company’s Nickel Aluminum Bronze material, compare the performance of the alloy with and without HIP, and more.

“SPEE3D will also discuss the development of validation systems for the high criticality use of this material for research opportunities and beyond.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.